Ronnie O’Sullivan eased to his sixth snooker world title on Sunday, and first since 2013, defeating fellow Englishman Kyren Wilson 18-8 in the best-of-35 frames final.
The 44-year-old wasted little time in securing the one frame he required after a dominant afternoon session in which he won seven of the eight frames.
About 300 fans were able to watch at the Crucible in Sheffield due to the British government reviving their pilot scheme to allow spectators into selected sporting events, provided they were socially distanced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Victory moves the enigmatic Englishman to within one of equaling the modern-day record of seven world crowns held by Scotsman Stephen Hendry.
O’Sullivan, who reached his first world semi-final back in 1996, set a new record for victories in ranking tournaments of 37.
The Englishman, whose recent record had been poor by his standards, failing to reach the semi-finals since losing to Mark Selby in the 2014 final, said he thought he had “half a chance, but never expected to win.”
“Any world title you win has to be up there,” he told the BBC. “I never really think about titles. When I was a kid I never really dreamed I would be here.”
“To be here and have had all those victories is a dream that has become a reality,” he said.
O’Sullivan said he had never believed he could win such a marathon event — his first world title came in 2001.
“There was part of me that decided I didn’t play enough to justify winning a tournament of this stature which is an endurance test,” he said. “I am not really an endurance type player, because I don’t compete enough.”
As for Hendry’s record he said that he had to keep focused, which has been a problem in the past few years.
“My thing is longevity,” he said. “I go in and out of form. My mind can wander sometimes and I then get a bit of taste for it and think: ‘Come on let’s see if you have still got it.’”
Despite his habit of saying he is losing interest in the sport and does not enjoy playing lower ranked players, fellow six-time champion Steve Davis believes O’Sullivan could remain at the top for a while to come.
“He’s still there at the top, and I’m sure he’s capable of going even further,” Davis told the BBC. “Certainly into his 50s, should he so wish.”
Wilson said he regretted the session on Saturday evening, when he pulled to within three frames, had not gone on longer.
However, he admitted he had wilted completely in Sunday afternoon’s session, as his hopes of winning the title in his first world final evaporated.
“I am not going to beat myself up too much I am playing the greatest of all time,” the 28-year-old told the BBC. “It was a dream come true knowing I was playing Ronnie in the final.”
“You can’t respect him too much or he’ll walk right over me, which is what happened today,” he added.
O’Sullivan had words of encouragement for Wilson despite having a negative overall opinion of young players.
“I just want to say for Kyren, he is a top player who is improving all the time,” O’Sullivan said. “He will win this tournament one day. He is a country mile better than anyone else around his age.”
Japanese couple Rikiya and Ayumi Kataoka had their honeymoon wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but their resourcefulness in enforced exile in Cape Verde has won them appointments as ambassadors for its Olympic team. The Kataokas had completed a third of their round-the-world trip when a suspension in long-haul flights stranded them for five months in the archipelago of 10 tiny islands off the coast of West Africa. Unable to resume their journey to Europe and then home to Japan, and unwilling to head to the African mainland, where virus cases are spiking, they had to trade their skills with domestic businesses to
Jessica McCaskill, a 33-year-old investment banker from Chicago who overcame homelessness as a child and moonlights as a professional boxer, sprang a seismic upset on Saturday night in dethroning Cecilia Braekhus, the undisputed welterweight champion widely regarded as the sport’s pound-for-pound world No. 1. The younger and busier US challenger won a narrow 10-round majority decision by scores of 97-94, 97-93 and 95-95 to capture the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles at 147 pounds (66.7kg) in a purpose-built ring on the streets of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. “This is for the fourth-grade homeless Jessica,”
A pair of Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers sold for US$615,000, Christie’s auction house said on Thursday, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball legend’s shoes. The sneakers were a pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs that the NBA megastar wore during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy when he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard. “This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe,” said Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie’s —
The 2020 CTBC Ladies Open started yesterday in Taoyuan with 90 golfers, at a time when most international tournaments have been disrupted or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-day competition is being held at the Orient Golf and Country Club in Guishan District (龜山), where golfers are vying for a top prize of NT$600,000, the Taiwan Ladies Professional Golf Association told a news conference on Wednesday. Due to the pandemic, the competition is not open to foreign golfers, it added. Defending champion Hou Yu-sang, who is ranked No. 470 worldwide, yesterday faced higher ranking Taiwanese competitors Hsu Wei-ling, Lee Min, Phoebe