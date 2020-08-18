Manger Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United face a busy few weeks in the transfer market after losing a third semi-final this season as Sevilla reached the UEFA Europa League final by coming from behind to win 2-1 in Cologne.
United were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal after Bruno Fernandes’ early penalty put them in front.
Suso quickly levelled for Sevilla before goalkeeper Bono kept them in the game and substitute Luuk de Jong continued the Spanish side’s most remarkable Europa League run in the past few years by slotting home the winner 12 minutes from time.
Photo: EPA-EFE
United had already secured their place in the Champions League next season by finishing third in the Premier League, but an over-reliance on a small core of players was again exposed as Solskjaer did not make a single substitution until three minutes from time.
United’s new Premier League campaign could now begin in just more than four weeks time.
“We need to strengthen the squad depth of course. It will be a long season,” Solskjaer said.
“I cannot say when or if transfers are going to be done, but we are looking at it. It is a quick turnaround. We just have to be 100 percent sure when we do those deals,” he said.
Sevilla have now won 25 of their last 26 Europa League knockout ties and likely believe they are destined to win the competition for a sixth time when they face Inter or Shakhtar Donetsk in Friday’s final.
“This is the best Manchester United of the last few years and the form team in England so it is normal that we had to suffer,” said Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui. “We are very excited for the final, but it will be the hardest game yet and we have to prepare.”
Sevilla are now unbeaten in a club record 20 games, but were unsettled by the pace and movement of United’s front four early as Marcus Rashford was wiped out by Diego Carlos after his initial effort was saved by Bono.
Fernandes ensured United’s early season woes from the spot are long forgotten as the Portuguese converted his eighth penalty for the club.
Sevilla grew back into the game and levelled with a fine team goal on 19 minutes.
On-loan Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon is in demand from a host of top European clubs and his run opened up the United defence before his cross was swept home by former Liverpool winger Suso.
