CYCLING
Evenepoel falls into ravine
Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel was injured on Saturday after plunging several meters down into a ravine in a dramatic crash on the Tour of Lombardy, the one-day classic won by Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang. Race favorite Evenepoel lost control on the steep descent from the Colma di Sormano that leads to the race finish at Lake Como, hitting a bridge wall and plunging 6m into a ravine. The 20-year-old was taken to the Sant-Anna hospital in Como where he remained under observation for 24 hours, but early tests showed a fractured pelvis, right lung contusion, cuts and bruising. Deceuninck-QuickStep team manager Patrick Lefevere said that the rider’s promising season was now “practically over.” “Remco suffered multiple injuries,” the team said. “[He] was conscious at all times as he underwent a series of examinations to reveal the extent of his injury,” the team said, adding that he would remain in the hospital overnight under observation, before flying yesterday to Belgium. Fuglsang crossed the line alone after the 231km race from Bergamo to Como, finishing 31 seconds ahead of New Zealand’s George Bennett, riding for Jumbo-Visma.
TENNIS
Brady heads to WTA final
The US’ Jennifer Brady defeated compatriot Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 at the Top Seed Open on Saturday, earning a spot in her first WTA final. At the outdoor, hard-court tournament in Lexington, Kentucky, world No. 49 Brady used a powerful serve to her advantage over Gauff, firing off eight aces and winning nearly 85 percent of her first-serve points, to set up a final clash with Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann. “I’ve been working a little bit on all aspects of the serve, mainly the stroke and the timing of the serve, more technique, things like that,” Brady said. “If I’m able to serve well, I’m able to start the point aggressive, start it in my favor.” Teichmann, who won both of her two WTA titles at clay court tournaments last year, defeated the US’ Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-2 to earn her final berth. “Obviously everyone thinks I’m just a clay court player — I think I’ve proven it’s not only this way,” the 23-year-old said. “I’ve been feeling great on hard courts since the beginning of the year... My goal was just to keep on this level.”
CRICKET
Burns out on a duck
Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi needed just four balls to remove England’s Rory Burns for a duck yesterday before bad weather again interrupted the second Test at Southampton. England were 7-1 in reply to Pakistan’s first innings 236 when rain stopped play at 12pm on the fourth day. In gloomy conditions that, with the floodlights on, favored Pakistan’s pacemen as they had England’s quicks, left-arm fast bowler Afridi produced a superb delivery that moved away from left-hander Burns, who edged to second slip Asad Shafiq. It took England until the third over to score their first run as Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley struggled against Afridi and the accurate Mohammad Abbas. When the umpires called a halt, Sibley was two not out and Crawley — recalled in place of Ben Stokes after the star all-rounder withdrew from this match to be with his ill father in New Zealand — five not out.
Japanese couple Rikiya and Ayumi Kataoka had their honeymoon wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but their resourcefulness in enforced exile in Cape Verde has won them appointments as ambassadors for its Olympic team. The Kataokas had completed a third of their round-the-world trip when a suspension in long-haul flights stranded them for five months in the archipelago of 10 tiny islands off the coast of West Africa. Unable to resume their journey to Europe and then home to Japan, and unwilling to head to the African mainland, where virus cases are spiking, they had to trade their skills with domestic businesses to
WEEKEND MATCHES: While Tatung FC made good on their chances early on, Taiwan Steel rallied to win the game 2-3 and move to the top with Taichung Futuro Sunday’s action saw Taichung Futuro, Taipower FC and Taiwan Steel tied for first place on 30 points in the Taiwan Football Premier League, while Hang Yuan FC picked up a point to take the No. 4 spot on 25 points after holding Taipower to a scoreless draw. In Taoyuan, Tatung FC hosted Taiwan Steel. It was an exciting matchup, as the visitors rallied from 2-0 down to take the game with three goals. Tatung made good on their chances early on. Honduran midfielder Elias Argueta opened the account 15 minutes into the game with a low shot from the right. Three minutes
Ronnie O’Sullivan delivered a scathing attack on the next generation of snooker players after he made the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship on Sunday, ending Chinese star Ding Junhui’s world championship dream. The mercurial 44-year-old Englishman won an enthralling high-quality second-round encounter 13-10 to set up a quarter-final clash with three-time champion Mark Williams. When asked by the BBC whether he thought he would remain at the top of the game for this long, the Briton, who turned professional in 1992, said the poor quality of younger players had secured his position and that something drastic would have to happen
Max Verstappen informed his Red Bull team that he would not be driving “like a grandma” in Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday — and he was as good as his word. The Dutch 22-year-old seized his opportunity at Silverstone, ending dominant Mercedes’ run of four successive wins this season and moving up to second place overall, 30 points behind leader Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen’s confidence shone through early on, after slotting into third place behind the two Mercedes, when he was told by race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to take care of his tires. “Mate, this is the only chance of being