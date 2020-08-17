SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CYCLING

Evenepoel falls into ravine

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel was injured on Saturday after plunging several meters down into a ravine in a dramatic crash on the Tour of Lombardy, the one-day classic won by Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang. Race favorite Evenepoel lost control on the steep descent from the Colma di Sormano that leads to the race finish at Lake Como, hitting a bridge wall and plunging 6m into a ravine. The 20-year-old was taken to the Sant-Anna hospital in Como where he remained under observation for 24 hours, but early tests showed a fractured pelvis, right lung contusion, cuts and bruising. Deceuninck-QuickStep team manager Patrick Lefevere said that the rider’s promising season was now “practically over.” “Remco suffered multiple injuries,” the team said. “[He] was conscious at all times as he underwent a series of examinations to reveal the extent of his injury,” the team said, adding that he would remain in the hospital overnight under observation, before flying yesterday to Belgium. Fuglsang crossed the line alone after the 231km race from Bergamo to Como, finishing 31 seconds ahead of New Zealand’s George Bennett, riding for Jumbo-Visma.

TENNIS

Brady heads to WTA final

The US’ Jennifer Brady defeated compatriot Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 at the Top Seed Open on Saturday, earning a spot in her first WTA final. At the outdoor, hard-court tournament in Lexington, Kentucky, world No. 49 Brady used a powerful serve to her advantage over Gauff, firing off eight aces and winning nearly 85 percent of her first-serve points, to set up a final clash with Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann. “I’ve been working a little bit on all aspects of the serve, mainly the stroke and the timing of the serve, more technique, things like that,” Brady said. “If I’m able to serve well, I’m able to start the point aggressive, start it in my favor.” Teichmann, who won both of her two WTA titles at clay court tournaments last year, defeated the US’ Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-2 to earn her final berth. “Obviously everyone thinks I’m just a clay court player — I think I’ve proven it’s not only this way,” the 23-year-old said. “I’ve been feeling great on hard courts since the beginning of the year... My goal was just to keep on this level.”

CRICKET

Burns out on a duck

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi needed just four balls to remove England’s Rory Burns for a duck yesterday before bad weather again interrupted the second Test at Southampton. England were 7-1 in reply to Pakistan’s first innings 236 when rain stopped play at 12pm on the fourth day. In gloomy conditions that, with the floodlights on, favored Pakistan’s pacemen as they had England’s quicks, left-arm fast bowler Afridi produced a superb delivery that moved away from left-hander Burns, who edged to second slip Asad Shafiq. It took England until the third over to score their first run as Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley struggled against Afridi and the accurate Mohammad Abbas. When the umpires called a halt, Sibley was two not out and Crawley — recalled in place of Ben Stokes after the star all-rounder withdrew from this match to be with his ill father in New Zealand — five not out.