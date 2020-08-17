Players and fans yesterday urged India’s cricket board to retire Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s No. 7 jersey in a tribute to the two-time Cricket World Cup winning captain.
Dhoni, 39, on Saturday called time on his 16-year-old international career with a cryptic message on Instagram that read: “From 1929hrs consider me as retired.”
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the news in a statement, saying: “The boy from Ranchi, who made his ODI debut in 2004, changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanor, sharp understanding of the game and astute leadership qualities.”
Photo: AFP
Dhoni’s legions of fans including 7.8 million Twitter followers and former teammate Dinesh Karthik said they did not want to see the number seven on the back of any other Indian cricketer’s jersey.
“I hope the @bcci retire the #7 jersey in white ball cricket Good luck with your second innings in life , I’m sure you’ll have a lot of surprises for us there too,” Karthik wrote on Twitter.
Former batsman Mohammad Kaif agreed, writing on Twitter: “Can’t imagine any one else wearing a Number 7 India jersey again.”
There is no provision to retire jerseys in cricket, unlike in football, but the BCCI unofficially retired batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s No. 10 shirt a few years after his retirement.
Dhoni, a flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman, is India’s most successful captain, having won the World Cup, the inaugural T20 World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy.
He quit Tests in 2014 and has not played for the national side since India’s World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand in England last year — his 350th one day international.
He holds the record for most international matches as captain, 332, and his 195 international stumpings is also the most by any wicketkeeper.
Japanese couple Rikiya and Ayumi Kataoka had their honeymoon wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but their resourcefulness in enforced exile in Cape Verde has won them appointments as ambassadors for its Olympic team. The Kataokas had completed a third of their round-the-world trip when a suspension in long-haul flights stranded them for five months in the archipelago of 10 tiny islands off the coast of West Africa. Unable to resume their journey to Europe and then home to Japan, and unwilling to head to the African mainland, where virus cases are spiking, they had to trade their skills with domestic businesses to
WEEKEND MATCHES: While Tatung FC made good on their chances early on, Taiwan Steel rallied to win the game 2-3 and move to the top with Taichung Futuro Sunday’s action saw Taichung Futuro, Taipower FC and Taiwan Steel tied for first place on 30 points in the Taiwan Football Premier League, while Hang Yuan FC picked up a point to take the No. 4 spot on 25 points after holding Taipower to a scoreless draw. In Taoyuan, Tatung FC hosted Taiwan Steel. It was an exciting matchup, as the visitors rallied from 2-0 down to take the game with three goals. Tatung made good on their chances early on. Honduran midfielder Elias Argueta opened the account 15 minutes into the game with a low shot from the right. Three minutes
Ronnie O’Sullivan delivered a scathing attack on the next generation of snooker players after he made the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship on Sunday, ending Chinese star Ding Junhui’s world championship dream. The mercurial 44-year-old Englishman won an enthralling high-quality second-round encounter 13-10 to set up a quarter-final clash with three-time champion Mark Williams. When asked by the BBC whether he thought he would remain at the top of the game for this long, the Briton, who turned professional in 1992, said the poor quality of younger players had secured his position and that something drastic would have to happen
Max Verstappen informed his Red Bull team that he would not be driving “like a grandma” in Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday — and he was as good as his word. The Dutch 22-year-old seized his opportunity at Silverstone, ending dominant Mercedes’ run of four successive wins this season and moving up to second place overall, 30 points behind leader Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen’s confidence shone through early on, after slotting into third place behind the two Mercedes, when he was told by race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to take care of his tires. “Mate, this is the only chance of being