Jaroslav Halak, who was a late replacement for Tuukka Rask, stopped 29 shots as the Boston Bruins overcame a roster adjustment to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 in game three of their first round NHL playoff series on Saturday.
Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand each had a goal and an assist and Sean Kuraly scored the other goal for Boston, who took a 2-1 series lead over the Hurricanes.
David Krejci had two assists for the Bruins, who are to play game four against Carolina in the best-of-seven series today.
Boston goaltender Rask opted out of the rest of the playoffs because of personal reasons.
The move was announced 90 minutes prior to the start of the game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
“I want to be with my teammates competing, but at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family,” Rask said.
Halak, of Slovakia, had played in only the opener of the first five games for Boston since the season resumed earlier this month after being interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are not going to change the way we play no matter who is in net,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We can’t be worried about who’s out of the line-up. We have to worry about who is in the lineup.”
Carolina’s Nino Niederreiter scored with 13 minutes, 30 seconds to play in the third period when Halak’s turnover from behind the goal resulted in an easy shot into the empty net, cutting the Bruins lead to 2-1. Swiss forward Niederreiter was in the lineup after he was scratched in Thursday’s game two.
Goalie Petr Mrazek made 36 stops for the Hurricanes.
In other games on Saturday, it was:
‧ Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2
‧ Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2
‧ Knights 2, Blackhawks 1
Japanese couple Rikiya and Ayumi Kataoka had their honeymoon wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but their resourcefulness in enforced exile in Cape Verde has won them appointments as ambassadors for its Olympic team. The Kataokas had completed a third of their round-the-world trip when a suspension in long-haul flights stranded them for five months in the archipelago of 10 tiny islands off the coast of West Africa. Unable to resume their journey to Europe and then home to Japan, and unwilling to head to the African mainland, where virus cases are spiking, they had to trade their skills with domestic businesses to
WEEKEND MATCHES: While Tatung FC made good on their chances early on, Taiwan Steel rallied to win the game 2-3 and move to the top with Taichung Futuro Sunday’s action saw Taichung Futuro, Taipower FC and Taiwan Steel tied for first place on 30 points in the Taiwan Football Premier League, while Hang Yuan FC picked up a point to take the No. 4 spot on 25 points after holding Taipower to a scoreless draw. In Taoyuan, Tatung FC hosted Taiwan Steel. It was an exciting matchup, as the visitors rallied from 2-0 down to take the game with three goals. Tatung made good on their chances early on. Honduran midfielder Elias Argueta opened the account 15 minutes into the game with a low shot from the right. Three minutes
Ronnie O’Sullivan delivered a scathing attack on the next generation of snooker players after he made the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship on Sunday, ending Chinese star Ding Junhui’s world championship dream. The mercurial 44-year-old Englishman won an enthralling high-quality second-round encounter 13-10 to set up a quarter-final clash with three-time champion Mark Williams. When asked by the BBC whether he thought he would remain at the top of the game for this long, the Briton, who turned professional in 1992, said the poor quality of younger players had secured his position and that something drastic would have to happen
Max Verstappen informed his Red Bull team that he would not be driving “like a grandma” in Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday — and he was as good as his word. The Dutch 22-year-old seized his opportunity at Silverstone, ending dominant Mercedes’ run of four successive wins this season and moving up to second place overall, 30 points behind leader Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen’s confidence shone through early on, after slotting into third place behind the two Mercedes, when he was told by race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to take care of his tires. “Mate, this is the only chance of being