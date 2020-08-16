Sports Briefs

TENNIS

World No. 116 beats Serena

Serena Williams suffered her first loss since 2012 to a rival outside the WTA’s top 100, falling to compatriot Shelby Rogers in a Friday quarter-final at the Top Seed Open. Rogers, ranked 116th, outlasted ninth-ranked Williams 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) after 2 hours, 7 minutes to oust the 23-time Grand Slam champion with a service winner. “It’s every kid’s dream growing up to be able to do something like that,” Rogers said. “Weird circumstances, weird surroundings — but a win is a win.” The US Open hardcourt tune-up event is being staged in a quarantine bubble in Lexington, Kentucky.

BOXING

Boxer loses due to weight

Unbeaten American fighter David Benavidez on Friday lost his World Boxing Council super-middleweight title on the scale, failing to make weight for his bout yesterday against Colombia’s Alexis Angulo. The main event was to take place as planned in a COVID-19 quarantine bubble at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, but only Angulo could capture the vacated 76.2kg division belt. Benavidez weighed in at 77.45kg, while Angulo tipped the scale at 75.98kg. “This is obviously my first time missing weight. Just very disappointed to lose the title on the scale, but I’m still going to win the fight,” Benavidez said.

BASKETBALL

Storm win seven straight

Breanna Stewart scored 21 points and Alysha Clark had 15 with seven rebounds to lead the Seattle Storm to an 83-65 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday for their seventh straight WNBA win. It is the longest regular-season streak for Seattle since its 2010 championship team won 13 straight. Jewell Loyd added 12 points for Seattle (9-1), while Sue Bird had seven points and five assists in 21 minutes. Stewart scored 20-plus for the fifth time this season, shooting 9 of 12 from the field. Seattle made three three-pointers in the opening six-plus minutes of the game for a 23-10 lead and retained a 13-point advantage at halftime.

OLYMPICS

Indians to train in Dubai

Three of India’s top swimmers are to begin two months of training in Dubai next month, sports officials said yesterday, as pools in India remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) announced that Virdhawal Khade (50m freestyle), Srihari Nataraj (100m backstroke) and Kushagra Rawat (400m freestyle) are to train at Dubai’s Aqua Nation Swimming Academy from the first week of next month. “It will be a 60-day camp in Dubai, but if pools in India don’t open in 60 days, SAI might extend it,” Swimming Federation of India secretary-general Monal Chokshi said.

BASEBALL

Cole posts 20th straight win

Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings to win his 20th straight decision and the New York Yankees on Friday remained unbeaten in games played at Yankee Stadium with a 10-3 rout of the slumping Boston Red Sox. Cole (4-0) became the sixth pitcher to win 20 consecutive decisions in baseball history and the first since Jake Arrieta did it for the Chicago Cubs from Aug. 4, 2015, to May 25, 2016. The all-time record is 24 straight decisions by Hall of Famer Carl Hubbell from July 17, 1936, to May 27, 1937, with the New York Giants.