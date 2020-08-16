TENNIS
World No. 116 beats Serena
Serena Williams suffered her first loss since 2012 to a rival outside the WTA’s top 100, falling to compatriot Shelby Rogers in a Friday quarter-final at the Top Seed Open. Rogers, ranked 116th, outlasted ninth-ranked Williams 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) after 2 hours, 7 minutes to oust the 23-time Grand Slam champion with a service winner. “It’s every kid’s dream growing up to be able to do something like that,” Rogers said. “Weird circumstances, weird surroundings — but a win is a win.” The US Open hardcourt tune-up event is being staged in a quarantine bubble in Lexington, Kentucky.
BOXING
Boxer loses due to weight
Unbeaten American fighter David Benavidez on Friday lost his World Boxing Council super-middleweight title on the scale, failing to make weight for his bout yesterday against Colombia’s Alexis Angulo. The main event was to take place as planned in a COVID-19 quarantine bubble at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, but only Angulo could capture the vacated 76.2kg division belt. Benavidez weighed in at 77.45kg, while Angulo tipped the scale at 75.98kg. “This is obviously my first time missing weight. Just very disappointed to lose the title on the scale, but I’m still going to win the fight,” Benavidez said.
BASKETBALL
Storm win seven straight
Breanna Stewart scored 21 points and Alysha Clark had 15 with seven rebounds to lead the Seattle Storm to an 83-65 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday for their seventh straight WNBA win. It is the longest regular-season streak for Seattle since its 2010 championship team won 13 straight. Jewell Loyd added 12 points for Seattle (9-1), while Sue Bird had seven points and five assists in 21 minutes. Stewart scored 20-plus for the fifth time this season, shooting 9 of 12 from the field. Seattle made three three-pointers in the opening six-plus minutes of the game for a 23-10 lead and retained a 13-point advantage at halftime.
OLYMPICS
Indians to train in Dubai
Three of India’s top swimmers are to begin two months of training in Dubai next month, sports officials said yesterday, as pools in India remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) announced that Virdhawal Khade (50m freestyle), Srihari Nataraj (100m backstroke) and Kushagra Rawat (400m freestyle) are to train at Dubai’s Aqua Nation Swimming Academy from the first week of next month. “It will be a 60-day camp in Dubai, but if pools in India don’t open in 60 days, SAI might extend it,” Swimming Federation of India secretary-general Monal Chokshi said.
BASEBALL
Cole posts 20th straight win
Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings to win his 20th straight decision and the New York Yankees on Friday remained unbeaten in games played at Yankee Stadium with a 10-3 rout of the slumping Boston Red Sox. Cole (4-0) became the sixth pitcher to win 20 consecutive decisions in baseball history and the first since Jake Arrieta did it for the Chicago Cubs from Aug. 4, 2015, to May 25, 2016. The all-time record is 24 straight decisions by Hall of Famer Carl Hubbell from July 17, 1936, to May 27, 1937, with the New York Giants.
Japanese couple Rikiya and Ayumi Kataoka had their honeymoon wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but their resourcefulness in enforced exile in Cape Verde has won them appointments as ambassadors for its Olympic team. The Kataokas had completed a third of their round-the-world trip when a suspension in long-haul flights stranded them for five months in the archipelago of 10 tiny islands off the coast of West Africa. Unable to resume their journey to Europe and then home to Japan, and unwilling to head to the African mainland, where virus cases are spiking, they had to trade their skills with domestic businesses to
WEEKEND MATCHES: While Tatung FC made good on their chances early on, Taiwan Steel rallied to win the game 2-3 and move to the top with Taichung Futuro Sunday’s action saw Taichung Futuro, Taipower FC and Taiwan Steel tied for first place on 30 points in the Taiwan Football Premier League, while Hang Yuan FC picked up a point to take the No. 4 spot on 25 points after holding Taipower to a scoreless draw. In Taoyuan, Tatung FC hosted Taiwan Steel. It was an exciting matchup, as the visitors rallied from 2-0 down to take the game with three goals. Tatung made good on their chances early on. Honduran midfielder Elias Argueta opened the account 15 minutes into the game with a low shot from the right. Three minutes
Ronnie O’Sullivan delivered a scathing attack on the next generation of snooker players after he made the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship on Sunday, ending Chinese star Ding Junhui’s world championship dream. The mercurial 44-year-old Englishman won an enthralling high-quality second-round encounter 13-10 to set up a quarter-final clash with three-time champion Mark Williams. When asked by the BBC whether he thought he would remain at the top of the game for this long, the Briton, who turned professional in 1992, said the poor quality of younger players had secured his position and that something drastic would have to happen
Max Verstappen informed his Red Bull team that he would not be driving “like a grandma” in Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday — and he was as good as his word. The Dutch 22-year-old seized his opportunity at Silverstone, ending dominant Mercedes’ run of four successive wins this season and moving up to second place overall, 30 points behind leader Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen’s confidence shone through early on, after slotting into third place behind the two Mercedes, when he was told by race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to take care of his tires. “Mate, this is the only chance of being