Solo win for Formolo at Criterium

AFP, SAINT MARTIN DE BELLEVILLE, France





UAE Team Emirates rider Davide Formolo on Friday completed a courageous solo break over two Alpine summits to win stage three of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Overnight leader Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo-Visma was second, extending his overall advantage over French climber Thibaut Pinot and Team Ineos general Egan Bernal with a brief burst at the end of the 157km run between Corenc and Saint Martin de Belleville.

Former ski jumper Roglic once again underlined his burgeoning status as favorite to win the upcoming Tour de France, while Bernal’s teammates, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, have been unable as yet to deliver the kind of support that Roglic enjoyed on the steep climbs.

UAE Team Emirates rider Davide Formolo climbs the Col de la Madeleine during the third stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, 157km from Corenc to Saint Martin de Belleville, France, on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Bernal was 9 seconds adrift of Roglic in 14th place on the day, while four-time Tour de France champion Froome eased up at the foot of the final slope, finishing 15 minutes off the pace.

Russian climber Pavel Sivakov of Team Ineos said after the race that he felt Bernal had been “huge.”

“Egan told me that he was not feeling super today,” said the Russian champion who stayed with Bernal once Thomas dropped off.

“It’s still a long way to the Tour, especially to the third week. We’ve got time, we don’t need to stress or worry,” he added.

Not feeling super, the exposed Bernal finished just a few seconds adrift of the leading clutch of contenders.

Roglic leads Pinot by just 14 seconds in the overall standings, with Bernal now seventh at 31 seconds in a top 10 littered with potential winners.

“It was a nice day,” said the Slovenian, smiling, after slipping on the leader’s yellow jersey again.

“The two toughest days still remain and we need to stay focused. I have some tough guys around me,” he said.

French climber Pinot is to be a Tour challenger and promised this week “we’ll be competitive.”

“I suffered in the heat today, but there are two more remaining and those who fancy their chances will make it very interesting riding,” Pinot said.

All of the riders in the top 12 of the Tour de France last year are on the Criterium roster.

The 27-year-old Formolo of Italy said afterward that he had also won an internal battle with himself to fight through the pain barrier.

“My morale dropped, but I continued to work hard and the victory finally came,” said the day’s winner, who went solo on the epic ascent of the Col de La Madeleine, 17.3km at a more than 8 percent incline and one of the attractions of the up-coming Tour de France.