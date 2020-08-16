UAE Team Emirates rider Davide Formolo on Friday completed a courageous solo break over two Alpine summits to win stage three of the Criterium du Dauphine.
Overnight leader Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo-Visma was second, extending his overall advantage over French climber Thibaut Pinot and Team Ineos general Egan Bernal with a brief burst at the end of the 157km run between Corenc and Saint Martin de Belleville.
Former ski jumper Roglic once again underlined his burgeoning status as favorite to win the upcoming Tour de France, while Bernal’s teammates, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, have been unable as yet to deliver the kind of support that Roglic enjoyed on the steep climbs.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Bernal was 9 seconds adrift of Roglic in 14th place on the day, while four-time Tour de France champion Froome eased up at the foot of the final slope, finishing 15 minutes off the pace.
Russian climber Pavel Sivakov of Team Ineos said after the race that he felt Bernal had been “huge.”
“Egan told me that he was not feeling super today,” said the Russian champion who stayed with Bernal once Thomas dropped off.
“It’s still a long way to the Tour, especially to the third week. We’ve got time, we don’t need to stress or worry,” he added.
Not feeling super, the exposed Bernal finished just a few seconds adrift of the leading clutch of contenders.
Roglic leads Pinot by just 14 seconds in the overall standings, with Bernal now seventh at 31 seconds in a top 10 littered with potential winners.
“It was a nice day,” said the Slovenian, smiling, after slipping on the leader’s yellow jersey again.
“The two toughest days still remain and we need to stay focused. I have some tough guys around me,” he said.
French climber Pinot is to be a Tour challenger and promised this week “we’ll be competitive.”
“I suffered in the heat today, but there are two more remaining and those who fancy their chances will make it very interesting riding,” Pinot said.
All of the riders in the top 12 of the Tour de France last year are on the Criterium roster.
The 27-year-old Formolo of Italy said afterward that he had also won an internal battle with himself to fight through the pain barrier.
“My morale dropped, but I continued to work hard and the victory finally came,” said the day’s winner, who went solo on the epic ascent of the Col de La Madeleine, 17.3km at a more than 8 percent incline and one of the attractions of the up-coming Tour de France.
Japanese couple Rikiya and Ayumi Kataoka had their honeymoon wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but their resourcefulness in enforced exile in Cape Verde has won them appointments as ambassadors for its Olympic team. The Kataokas had completed a third of their round-the-world trip when a suspension in long-haul flights stranded them for five months in the archipelago of 10 tiny islands off the coast of West Africa. Unable to resume their journey to Europe and then home to Japan, and unwilling to head to the African mainland, where virus cases are spiking, they had to trade their skills with domestic businesses to
WEEKEND MATCHES: While Tatung FC made good on their chances early on, Taiwan Steel rallied to win the game 2-3 and move to the top with Taichung Futuro Sunday’s action saw Taichung Futuro, Taipower FC and Taiwan Steel tied for first place on 30 points in the Taiwan Football Premier League, while Hang Yuan FC picked up a point to take the No. 4 spot on 25 points after holding Taipower to a scoreless draw. In Taoyuan, Tatung FC hosted Taiwan Steel. It was an exciting matchup, as the visitors rallied from 2-0 down to take the game with three goals. Tatung made good on their chances early on. Honduran midfielder Elias Argueta opened the account 15 minutes into the game with a low shot from the right. Three minutes
Ronnie O’Sullivan delivered a scathing attack on the next generation of snooker players after he made the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship on Sunday, ending Chinese star Ding Junhui’s world championship dream. The mercurial 44-year-old Englishman won an enthralling high-quality second-round encounter 13-10 to set up a quarter-final clash with three-time champion Mark Williams. When asked by the BBC whether he thought he would remain at the top of the game for this long, the Briton, who turned professional in 1992, said the poor quality of younger players had secured his position and that something drastic would have to happen
Max Verstappen informed his Red Bull team that he would not be driving “like a grandma” in Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday — and he was as good as his word. The Dutch 22-year-old seized his opportunity at Silverstone, ending dominant Mercedes’ run of four successive wins this season and moving up to second place overall, 30 points behind leader Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen’s confidence shone through early on, after slotting into third place behind the two Mercedes, when he was told by race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to take care of his tires. “Mate, this is the only chance of being