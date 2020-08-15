RUGBY UNION
Van Wyk suspended
Wellington Hurricanes winger Kobus van Wyk was yesterday suspended for three weeks, ruling him out of the final round of Super Rugby Aotearoa. Van Wyk was hauled before the SANZAAR judiciary over a spear tackle in a 31-18 win over the Waikato Chiefs on Saturday last week and pleaded guilty to the offense. It means the former Coastal Sharks wideman will sit out Saturday’s match against the Otago Highlanders in Dunedin. The fixture might be canceled because of New Zealand’s resurgent COVID-19 outbreak. With New Zealand’s domestic Super Rugby competition winding up this week and uncertainty over when a new season will start, when Van Wyk will finally complete his suspension is anyone’s guess.
CRICKET
Azhar Ali out in second Test
Pakistan’s luck ran out as captain Azhar Ali on Thursday was dismissed after lunch before rain stopped play on the first day of the second Test against England in Southampton. Ali, who was nearly out for seven, fell for 20 when he edged paceman James Anderson and second slip Rory Burns, who had already dropped a catch, held on to a low chance. His dismissal meant Ali had made just one fifty in 11 Test innings since becoming skipper in November. He had come under pressure as a result of his own form and for the tactics he employed last week during a decisive stand of 139 between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes that saw England come from behind to win the first Test at Old Trafford by three wickets. Rain and bad light, amid fears of a lightning strike, cut short play with Pakistan struggling at 126-5.
SKATEBOARDING
Trick renamed 40 years later
For almost 40 years, the “mute grab” has been part of a skateboarder’s bag of tricks: grabbing the toe side of the board between their feet, while rotating “backside,” to land facing the opposite direction. Now, the trick is being renamed to better honor its inventor, Chris Weddle, a deaf skater who was never mute. The push to rechristen the trick the “Weddle grab” comes from pro skater Tony Hawk. Weddle was the first to do the new trick, and so some proposed that “it should be named after him,” Hawk wrote on Instagram. “They referred to him as the ‘quiet, mute guy.’ So it became known as the mute air, and we all went along with it in our naive youth.” Hawk said that Weddle had been “very gracious in his response but it is obvious that a different name would have honored his legacy... I asked him last year as I was diving into trick origins and he said he would have rather named it the ‘deaf’ or ‘Weddle’ grab if given the choice. His exact quote to me was ‘I am deaf, not mute.’”
E-SPORTS
Race prize hits record high
The fourth official Formula One Esports Series starting this month is to have a record prize fund of US$750,000, the sport announced on Thursday. Last year’s prize fund was US$500,000, more than double what was on offer in 2018. Drivers representing the 10 real F1 teams are to compete remotely from homes and factories this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Formula One said a record 237,000 participants had attempted to qualify, compared with 109,000 last year, with that number whittled down to 45 entering this month’s Pro Draft.
Japanese couple Rikiya and Ayumi Kataoka had their honeymoon wrecked by the COVID-19 pandemic, but their resourcefulness in enforced exile in Cape Verde has won them appointments as ambassadors for its Olympic team. The Kataokas had completed a third of their round-the-world trip when a suspension in long-haul flights stranded them for five months in the archipelago of 10 tiny islands off the coast of West Africa. Unable to resume their journey to Europe and then home to Japan, and unwilling to head to the African mainland, where virus cases are spiking, they had to trade their skills with domestic businesses to
WEEKEND MATCHES: While Tatung FC made good on their chances early on, Taiwan Steel rallied to win the game 2-3 and move to the top with Taichung Futuro Sunday’s action saw Taichung Futuro, Taipower FC and Taiwan Steel tied for first place on 30 points in the Taiwan Football Premier League, while Hang Yuan FC picked up a point to take the No. 4 spot on 25 points after holding Taipower to a scoreless draw. In Taoyuan, Tatung FC hosted Taiwan Steel. It was an exciting matchup, as the visitors rallied from 2-0 down to take the game with three goals. Tatung made good on their chances early on. Honduran midfielder Elias Argueta opened the account 15 minutes into the game with a low shot from the right. Three minutes
Ronnie O’Sullivan delivered a scathing attack on the next generation of snooker players after he made the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship on Sunday, ending Chinese star Ding Junhui’s world championship dream. The mercurial 44-year-old Englishman won an enthralling high-quality second-round encounter 13-10 to set up a quarter-final clash with three-time champion Mark Williams. When asked by the BBC whether he thought he would remain at the top of the game for this long, the Briton, who turned professional in 1992, said the poor quality of younger players had secured his position and that something drastic would have to happen
Max Verstappen informed his Red Bull team that he would not be driving “like a grandma” in Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday — and he was as good as his word. The Dutch 22-year-old seized his opportunity at Silverstone, ending dominant Mercedes’ run of four successive wins this season and moving up to second place overall, 30 points behind leader Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen’s confidence shone through early on, after slotting into third place behind the two Mercedes, when he was told by race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to take care of his tires. “Mate, this is the only chance of being