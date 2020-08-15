Younger Australian Olympians more willing to protest

An Australian survey shows a higher proportion of younger Olympians would be prepared to use Games venues or medal podiums as a platform for demonstrations.

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Rule 50.2, which forbids demonstrations or political, religious or racial propaganda in games venues, has come under increasing scrutiny as the global Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum.

The IOC is calling for input from athletes as it reviews the regulations, and has time to implement change if required before the delayed Tokyo Games start in July next year.

John Carlos stands in front of a mural depicting the raised-first protest he made on the podium at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics on July 11, 2012. Photo: Reuters

A survey of 496 past and current Australian athletes released yesterday by the Australian Olympic Committee’s Athletes’ Commission is among the first to be completed.

While it showed that a majority of Australian athletes supported having an avenue for self-expression in some form, 80 percent believed a protest on the field of play would detract from performance or Games experience of athletes.

Commission chairman Steve Hooker said one of the clear trends was a difference in opinion depending on age, with respondents ranging from those who competed in the 1950s to those aiming for a spot at Tokyo next year.

“Athlete views around freedom of expression have changed over time with contemporary athletes more likely to view the Olympic Games as a platform to express their views,” Hooker wrote in a submission to the IOC Athletes’ Commission.

The survey, accounting for about 14 percent of Australia’s living Olympians, showed that 19 percent of respondents believed self-expression was acceptable at the games in any circumstances, 40 percent believe self-expression is fine depending on the circumstances — such as news conferences or social media — and 41 percent thought the games were not a place for athletes to publicly express views at all.

More than 85 percent of respondents who competed in the 1950s replied “no” to the question: “Should the Olympics be a stage for athletes to express their views on politics, religion, sexuality, racism, gender and other forms of discrimination or other causes?”

Of those who have competed at the Olympics since 2010, 34 percent responded “yes” and 47 percent were in favor, but only under some circumstances. Only 19 percent believed the games were not a stage for self-expression.

Athletes in some sports have been kneeling on the field before matches in the past few months since their leagues resumed following COVID-19 lockdowns, adopting the symbolic protest started in 2016 by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

An Australian athlete had a minor role in the most iconic podium protest in Olympic history. At the 1968 Mexico City Games, US sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos each raised a gloved fist on the medal podium, which they shared with Australian silver medalist Peter Norman.

Norman wore a human rights badge in solidarity with the American runners and stood on the podium with his arms by his side.

Australian swimmer Mack Horton last year refused to step onto the podium with Sun Yang at the world championships after accusing the Chinese gold medalist of going virtually unpunished for alleged doping infractions.