SOCCER
Players booed for kneeling
Players from FC Dallas and Nashville SC on Wednesday night faced a smattering of boos when they collectively took a knee during the US national anthem before their Major League Soccer game in Frisco, Texas. Dallas defender Reggie Cannon said he was disgusted by the boos at Toyota Stadium when players and officials knelt to call attention to racial injustice. He said teammate Ryan Hollingshead turned to him afterward and said he was sorry. “You can’t even have support from your own fans in your own stadium. It’s baffling to me,” Cannon said. “As a team we try to give the best possible product on the field and these last six months have been absolute hell for us. Absolute hell.”
ATHLETICS
Russia pays US$6m fine
Russia on Wednesday paid US$6.3 million to World Athletics to escape expulsion from track and field’s world governing body. The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) had a Saturday deadline to pay a US$5 million fine and US$1.3 million in costs to World Athletics. That followed the alleged use of forged medical documents to give an athlete an alibi for being unavailable for drug testing. RusAF was threatened with expulsion after it missed an initial July 1 deadline to pay. The Russian Sports Ministry put up the funds after RusAF said it could not pay. RusAF is still serving a suspension imposed in 2015 by World Athletics over widespread doping.
ATHLETICS
Swiss sports delayed again
Switzerland on Wednesday announced that with COVID-19 cases rising again, it was prolonging its ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people until Oct. 1, triggering an upheaval for major sports. The decision to extend the ban by a further month caused the immediate cancelation of the world cycling championships, while the ice hockey and football championships, desperate for spectator income, were forced to rethink the start of the season. The Swiss government “intends to ensure that the epidemiological situation in Switzerland does not deteriorate,” it said in a statement.
SOCCER
Atalanta’s run ends
Just like that, Atalanta BC’s Champions League dream was over. Two late goals three minutes apart on Wednesday ended their remarkable run and crushed the hopes of their fans in Bergamo, the small Italian city hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The team’s chances of bringing home the European trophy ended with a 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals in Lisbon. “I can only thank my players. We were so close, really close,” Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said. Atalanta took the lead at the Stadium of Light thanks to Mario Pasalic’s first-half goal, but Marquinhos equalized in the 90th and Eric Choupo-Moting scored the winner in the third minute of stoppage time. It was a heartbreaking finish to Atalanta’s first appearance in Europe’s top club competition, one that had grown bigger than sports after COVID-19 killed more than 6,000 in Bergamo. “At this moment, it’s quite painful,” Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon said. “Tomorrow, I will be proud of our team and club, but at this moment I feel disappointment.”
WEEKEND MATCHES: While Tatung FC made good on their chances early on, Taiwan Steel rallied to win the game 2-3 and move to the top with Taichung Futuro Sunday’s action saw Taichung Futuro, Taipower FC and Taiwan Steel tied for first place on 30 points in the Taiwan Football Premier League, while Hang Yuan FC picked up a point to take the No. 4 spot on 25 points after holding Taipower to a scoreless draw. In Taoyuan, Tatung FC hosted Taiwan Steel. It was an exciting matchup, as the visitors rallied from 2-0 down to take the game with three goals. Tatung made good on their chances early on. Honduran midfielder Elias Argueta opened the account 15 minutes into the game with a low shot from the right. Three minutes
Ronnie O’Sullivan delivered a scathing attack on the next generation of snooker players after he made the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship on Sunday, ending Chinese star Ding Junhui’s world championship dream. The mercurial 44-year-old Englishman won an enthralling high-quality second-round encounter 13-10 to set up a quarter-final clash with three-time champion Mark Williams. When asked by the BBC whether he thought he would remain at the top of the game for this long, the Briton, who turned professional in 1992, said the poor quality of younger players had secured his position and that something drastic would have to happen
Max Verstappen informed his Red Bull team that he would not be driving “like a grandma” in Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday — and he was as good as his word. The Dutch 22-year-old seized his opportunity at Silverstone, ending dominant Mercedes’ run of four successive wins this season and moving up to second place overall, 30 points behind leader Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen’s confidence shone through early on, after slotting into third place behind the two Mercedes, when he was told by race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to take care of his tires. “Mate, this is the only chance of being
FULL GAME: Henry Sosa pitched nine innings for the Guardians, allowing only six hits all night, while the Monkeys’ offense were also shut out of their game Outfielder Lin An-ko carried a big bat this week — before his Uni-President Lions ran into the Fubon Guardians last night — blasting four home runs, including a grand slam as his side won four games in a row and moved into second on the CPBL table. However, the Lions could not sustain their super-charged offense for the whole week, as they were shut out 4-0 by the Guardians in New Taipei City. Fubon’s rookie catcher, Jhang Jin-de, took a page from Lin’s playbook. With two men on, Jhang smacked a three-run homer in the sixth inning. Henry Sosa of the Dominican Republic