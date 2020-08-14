SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

Players booed for kneeling

Players from FC Dallas and Nashville SC on Wednesday night faced a smattering of boos when they collectively took a knee during the US national anthem before their Major League Soccer game in Frisco, Texas. Dallas defender Reggie Cannon said he was disgusted by the boos at Toyota Stadium when players and officials knelt to call attention to racial injustice. He said teammate Ryan Hollingshead turned to him afterward and said he was sorry. “You can’t even have support from your own fans in your own stadium. It’s baffling to me,” Cannon said. “As a team we try to give the best possible product on the field and these last six months have been absolute hell for us. Absolute hell.”

ATHLETICS

Russia pays US$6m fine

Russia on Wednesday paid US$6.3 million to World Athletics to escape expulsion from track and field’s world governing body. The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) had a Saturday deadline to pay a US$5 million fine and US$1.3 million in costs to World Athletics. That followed the alleged use of forged medical documents to give an athlete an alibi for being unavailable for drug testing. RusAF was threatened with expulsion after it missed an initial July 1 deadline to pay. The Russian Sports Ministry put up the funds after RusAF said it could not pay. RusAF is still serving a suspension imposed in 2015 by World Athletics over widespread doping.

ATHLETICS

Swiss sports delayed again

Switzerland on Wednesday announced that with COVID-19 cases rising again, it was prolonging its ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people until Oct. 1, triggering an upheaval for major sports. The decision to extend the ban by a further month caused the immediate cancelation of the world cycling championships, while the ice hockey and football championships, desperate for spectator income, were forced to rethink the start of the season. The Swiss government “intends to ensure that the epidemiological situation in Switzerland does not deteriorate,” it said in a statement.

SOCCER

Atalanta’s run ends

Just like that, Atalanta BC’s Champions League dream was over. Two late goals three minutes apart on Wednesday ended their remarkable run and crushed the hopes of their fans in Bergamo, the small Italian city hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The team’s chances of bringing home the European trophy ended with a 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals in Lisbon. “I can only thank my players. We were so close, really close,” Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said. Atalanta took the lead at the Stadium of Light thanks to Mario Pasalic’s first-half goal, but Marquinhos equalized in the 90th and Eric Choupo-Moting scored the winner in the third minute of stoppage time. It was a heartbreaking finish to Atalanta’s first appearance in Europe’s top club competition, one that had grown bigger than sports after COVID-19 killed more than 6,000 in Bergamo. “At this moment, it’s quite painful,” Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon said. “Tomorrow, I will be proud of our team and club, but at this moment I feel disappointment.”