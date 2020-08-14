Bruins beat Hurricanes 4-3 after two OTs in their delayed first-round series

AP, TORONTO





Patrice Bergeron on Wednesday scored early in the second overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in Game 1 of their first-round series that was postponed 15 hours to a rare late-morning start.

The game scheduled for 8pm on Tuesday started the next day at 11am after the Columbus Blue Jackets-Tampa Bay Lightning series opener went into overtime five times.

The Hurricanes-Bruins game was not the same marathon with Bergeron scoring 1:13 into the second extra period, but it had plenty of theater from Carolina’s surprise scratches to a controversial goal and video review.

Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins moves the puck ahead of Jaccob Slavin of the Carolina Hurricanes during the first overtime period in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference’s first round on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Photo: AP

Joel Edmundson, who was not with the Hurricanes last year and joined them in a trade from the St Louis Blues after winning the Stanley Cup, opened the scoring 13:02 into the first period.

The way Boston tied it was plenty familiar, with its fearsome first line of Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak connecting.

Bergeron won a faceoff to Marchand, who fed it to Pastrnak for the league-leading goal-scorer to finish it off at the 17:45 mark of the first.

The Bruins took the lead when Charlie Coyle scored 4:38 into the second.

Goaltender Petr Mrazek was livid, and coach Rod Brind’Amour challenged for what the Hurricanes thought was a missed hand pass by Boston’s Brett Ritchie.

Officials and the NHL’s situation room ruled that Mrazek trying to cover the puck negated the hand pass.

Brind’Amour was fined for his postgame comments.

