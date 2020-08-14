Myles Turner and Justin Holiday on Wednesday scored 18 points apiece as the Indiana Pacers withstood a 45-point performance from Houston star James Harden in a 108-104 victory over the Rockets.
The Pacers snapped a five-game losing streak against the Rockets — who announced before the game that star guard Russell Westbrook was nursing a quadriceps strain that could jeopardize his appearance in the playoffs.
Harden did what he could to fill the void, contributing 11 of 14 Rockets points in a late-game surge that saw Houston cut a 104-90 deficit to 106-104 with 27 seconds remaining.
Photo: AP
Indiana held on, Holiday draining two free throws to close out the victory.
Harden barely missed an impressive triple-double with 45 points, 17 rebounds and 9 assists.
It was his 21st game in the pandemic-disrupted season with 40 or more points.
The win for the shorthanded Pacers — who were without All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis, leading scorer T.J. Warren and starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon — means Indiana clinched a top-five seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are to face the Miami Heat when the first round of the playoffs begin in the NBA’s “bubble” in Orlando, Florida.
With their playoff matchup confirmed before they took the court, the Heat gave starters plenty of rest in a 116-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“That does create a little more of clarity of how we’ll operate going forward,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We still want to work on getting ready for the playoffs.”
Duncan Robinson scored 19 points in the first half, while Bam Adebayo added six and Jimmy Butler notched seven before all were held out of the second half.
Heat rookie Tyler Herro scored a season-high 30 points, but Oklahoma City’s Mike Muscala drained a three-pointer with 5.2 seconds as the Thunder erased a 22-point deficit to seize the win.
Darius Bazley scored 21 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 for Oklahoma City, who out-scored the Heat 34-15 in the final quarter.
The reigning champion Toronto Raptors grabbed a 125-121 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, with Stanley Johnson making the go-ahead basket with less than five seconds to play.
Assistant coach Adrian Griffin, standing in for Raptors coach Nick Nurse, got the win as the Raptors improved to 6-1 in the NBA’s season restart.
Indiana’s victory meant the 76ers learned before tip-off that they will face the third-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.
The Los Angeles Clippers locked up the Western Conference second seed and a first-round playoff clash with Dallas with a 124-111 victory over the Denver Nuggets.
The Clippers out-scored Denver 40-34 in the third quarter, powering past a Nuggets team who opted to rest starters Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr in the fourth period.
WEEKEND MATCHES: While Tatung FC made good on their chances early on, Taiwan Steel rallied to win the game 2-3 and move to the top with Taichung Futuro Sunday’s action saw Taichung Futuro, Taipower FC and Taiwan Steel tied for first place on 30 points in the Taiwan Football Premier League, while Hang Yuan FC picked up a point to take the No. 4 spot on 25 points after holding Taipower to a scoreless draw. In Taoyuan, Tatung FC hosted Taiwan Steel. It was an exciting matchup, as the visitors rallied from 2-0 down to take the game with three goals. Tatung made good on their chances early on. Honduran midfielder Elias Argueta opened the account 15 minutes into the game with a low shot from the right. Three minutes
Ronnie O’Sullivan delivered a scathing attack on the next generation of snooker players after he made the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship on Sunday, ending Chinese star Ding Junhui’s world championship dream. The mercurial 44-year-old Englishman won an enthralling high-quality second-round encounter 13-10 to set up a quarter-final clash with three-time champion Mark Williams. When asked by the BBC whether he thought he would remain at the top of the game for this long, the Briton, who turned professional in 1992, said the poor quality of younger players had secured his position and that something drastic would have to happen
Max Verstappen informed his Red Bull team that he would not be driving “like a grandma” in Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday — and he was as good as his word. The Dutch 22-year-old seized his opportunity at Silverstone, ending dominant Mercedes’ run of four successive wins this season and moving up to second place overall, 30 points behind leader Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen’s confidence shone through early on, after slotting into third place behind the two Mercedes, when he was told by race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to take care of his tires. “Mate, this is the only chance of being
FULL GAME: Henry Sosa pitched nine innings for the Guardians, allowing only six hits all night, while the Monkeys’ offense were also shut out of their game Outfielder Lin An-ko carried a big bat this week — before his Uni-President Lions ran into the Fubon Guardians last night — blasting four home runs, including a grand slam as his side won four games in a row and moved into second on the CPBL table. However, the Lions could not sustain their super-charged offense for the whole week, as they were shut out 4-0 by the Guardians in New Taipei City. Fubon’s rookie catcher, Jhang Jin-de, took a page from Lin’s playbook. With two men on, Jhang smacked a three-run homer in the sixth inning. Henry Sosa of the Dominican Republic