CRICKET
New IPL sponsor sought
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is seeking a new title sponsor for this Indian Premier League season after the suspension of its five-year agreement with Chinese telecommunications company Vivo. The Twenty20 league is to be played in the United Arab Emirates from next month and the title sponsorship became vacant last week. The suspension was announced in a statement by the BCCI and came when Indian troops were in a tense standoff with Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh in the Himalayas. The BCCI has announced it would accept bids for the title sponsorship until Tuesday next week, setting a benchmark of a minimum US$40 million turnover for companies wanting to apply. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly last week said that his board was well prepared to deal with the sponsorship issue and was keeping its options open.
ICE HOCKEY
Rangers win draft lottery
The New York Rangers won the second phase of the NHL draft lottery, giving them a shot at selecting winger Alexis Lafreniere. The Rangers were among eight teams who lost in the qualifying round of the playoffs with a chance to claim quite a consolation prize. The Rangers have the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1965, when they selected Andre Veilleux. The league was forced to make a lot of changes after the COVID-19 pandemic paused the season and the lottery was turned into a two-phase process. The league’s bottom seven teams had their seasons concluded on March 12. Those teams also ended up not winning the lottery in June. The Los Angeles Kings landed the No. 2 pick overall. The winning placeholder team, which became the Rangers, got the top pick despite a 12.5 percent chance. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that the process was fair because the eight teams who were in the expanded playoffs would have had a chance to win the lottery if the pandemic did not alter the season. The final 16 spots in the draft are tied to post-season results.
RUGBY UNION
Crusaders damage trophy
The Canterbury Crusaders are seeking “cultural advice” to repair the Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy after it was damaged during their title triumph celebrations. Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge yesterday said that the trophy had become another casualty of the 10-time Super Rugby champions, who won the domestic competition with a round to spare by beating the Otago Highlanders on Sunday. “Following the match on Sunday, the trophy has accidentally been dropped and incurred some minor damage,” Mansbridge said in a statement published by New Zealand media. “We have notified New Zealand Rugby and sought cultural advice. Repairs will be made as soon as possible. The trophy was designed to be touched and passed around.” The Tu Kotahi Aotearoa trophy features a carved wooden base representing an upturned Maori waka, or canoe, with a mere pounamu — a ceremonial weapon of Maori chieftains — mounted on top. The trophy was to represent the coming together of New Zealand’s five Super Rugby teams following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. TVNZ said that the trophy had chips and dents to its base, with the mere pounamu becoming dislodged and temporarily lost amid the celebrations before later being recovered.
‘CRIMINAL ACT’: The UCI said it ‘strongly condemns’ Dylan Groenewegen’s ‘dangerous behavior,’ which left Jakobsen in critical condition and injured other cyclists Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen was in a coma on Wednesday, in “serious” condition, after he was thrown into and over a barrier at 80kph in the conclusion to the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne. Footage showed 23-year-old Jakobsen, of the Deceuninck-Quick-Step, racing elbow-to-elbow with fellow Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen of Jumbo-Visma as both men frantically tussled in a tight sprint to the line in Katowice. However, Jakobsen came off worst, somersaulting over the barriers before colliding with a photographer after Groenewegen had veered suddenly to the right, squeezing his rival into the security wall. “His condition is very serious. His life is
Growing concern over health standards in e-sports has prompted a new federation to pledge to address the problem, as players fall victim to conditions ranging from wrist injuries to obesity, stress and diabetes. The retirement of top Chinese player Jian Zihao, better known by his gaming handle “Uzi,” sent tremors through the booming sport, whose revenues are predicted to reach US$1.1 billion this year, according to industry analyst Newzoo. The 23-year-old, hailed as an “icon” of the League of Legends game, stepped away from e-sports in June, saying that “chronic stress, obesity, irregular diet, staying up late and other reasons” had given
WEEKEND MATCHES: While Tatung FC made good on their chances early on, Taiwan Steel rallied to win the game 2-3 and move to the top with Taichung Futuro Sunday’s action saw Taichung Futuro, Taipower FC and Taiwan Steel tied for first place on 30 points in the Taiwan Football Premier League, while Hang Yuan FC picked up a point to take the No. 4 spot on 25 points after holding Taipower to a scoreless draw. In Taoyuan, Tatung FC hosted Taiwan Steel. It was an exciting matchup, as the visitors rallied from 2-0 down to take the game with three goals. Tatung made good on their chances early on. Honduran midfielder Elias Argueta opened the account 15 minutes into the game with a low shot from the right. Three minutes
Ronnie O’Sullivan delivered a scathing attack on the next generation of snooker players after he made the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship on Sunday, ending Chinese star Ding Junhui’s world championship dream. The mercurial 44-year-old Englishman won an enthralling high-quality second-round encounter 13-10 to set up a quarter-final clash with three-time champion Mark Williams. When asked by the BBC whether he thought he would remain at the top of the game for this long, the Briton, who turned professional in 1992, said the poor quality of younger players had secured his position and that something drastic would have to happen