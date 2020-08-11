SA rookie wins the Czech MotoGP on ‘insane’ bike

AFP, BRNO, Czech Republic





Brad Binder created a series of firsts as he won the Czech MotoGP on Sunday to make come true “a day I dreamed about since I was a little boy.”

It was 24-year-old Binder’s first MotoGP win in only his third race in the elite division; it was also a first victory at this level by a South African and for the KTM team.

Binder opened his MotoGP account at the main expense of Italian Franco Morbidelli, who came in second on Yamaha’s satellite SRT bike, and Frenchman Johan Zarco on a Ducati-Avintia, who came third.

“My team put an absolutely insane motorbike underneath me this weekend,” Binder said. “I had no idea we were capable of winning, but I had a feeling it could be good.”