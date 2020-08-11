Driving ‘like a grandma’ not for Verstappen

Reuters, SILVERSTONE, England





Max Verstappen informed his Red Bull team that he would not be driving “like a grandma” in Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday — and he was as good as his word.

The Dutch 22-year-old seized his opportunity at Silverstone, ending dominant Mercedes’ run of four successive wins this season and moving up to second place overall, 30 points behind leader Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen’s confidence shone through early on, after slotting into third place behind the two Mercedes, when he was told by race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to take care of his tires.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone in England on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“Mate, this is the only chance of being close to the Mercedes,” Verstappen replied over the radio. “I’m not just sitting behind like a grandma.”

His own grandma, he later said, is actually “pretty quick in a road car.”

“I didn’t just want to sit behind, like I’ve been doing at the previous races all the time. So once I had the opportunity to put a bit of pressure on, I want to do that. So, I tried,” Verstappen said.

“I had a big moment once, when I was close to Lewis in turn 13, because it’s really hard to follow, even when I have the grip advantage with these cars, but of course then it was just impossible for them to continue, so they boxed [pitted], and that’s where my race started. But I hate sitting back, especially when you see that the car is actually pretty decent,” Verstappen said.

“Sometimes it can be a bit of suicide, killing your tires, trying to hang on desperately, but I don’t think that was the case today,” he said.

Verstappen had been second in the previous two races and third in the one before that, the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria.

If he had not retired in the Austrian opener with a technical problem while in second place, the gap to Hamilton would be a lot narrower, but he is under no illusions about the task ahead.

“I think that to fully close that gap will be very hard. I think today we were just very good on tires,” he said.

Hamilton compared his Pirelli tires to balloons after he and his teammate Valtteri Bottas suffered serious blistering problems.

Just a week after his dramatic victory on three wheels, with a punctured fourth, at the British Grand Prix, he said that he was afraid one of his tires might explode.

Three vehicles suffered tire failures at Silverstone on Aug. 2, but Pirelli pressed ahead with a decision to introduce softer tires running at higher pressures than previously, much to the concern of many teams.

The two Mercedes drivers finished second and third.

Hamilton said that Mercedes had struggled with their tires and had no immediate answer to the problem.

“It was a massive challenge today, but congratulations to Red Bull, and to Max. They did a great job” he said. “They didn’t have the problems that we had and it was unexpected for us to have the blistering as hard-core as we experienced.”

He said he was glad to have survived the race without a puncture and to have found some pace to claim second at the finish.

“I’m grateful to have progressed like I did. I was pushing pretty heavily,” Hamilton said.

“The team will work hard now identify our tire problems. Pirelli had tire failures last week — and then the pressure on them goes up and up and up so they’re like balloons, you know?” he said. “I’m not sure anyone else struggled with blistering like we did so we’ll look into it.”