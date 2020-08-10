SOCCER
Games return to South Africa
Soccer on Saturday resumed in South Africa after a 145-day COVID-19-induced shutdown with Bloemfontein Celtic reaching the Nedbank Cup final behind closed doors. The semi-final at Orlando Stadium in Soweto saw Celtic score in first-half stoppage time after Baroka had a man sent off, and twice more during the second half for a 3-0 win. After Namibian Ananias Gebhardt was red-carded for a late, studs-up tackle, captain Ndumiso Mabena put Celtic ahead and substitute Sepana Letsoalo netted twice in the closing stages. The teams walked separately onto the pitch, which resembled a dustbowl in parts after several months without rain, then stood still and clapped to honor COVID-19 victims.
BASEBALL
More Cardinals test positive
The St Louis Cardinals have had another two players and a staff member test positive for COVID-19, and as a result their entire three-game weekend series against the visiting Chicago Cubs has been postponed, Major League Baseball said on Friday. The Cardinals have not played since July 29 due to positive COVID-19 tests and had previously said their traveling party had returned 13 positive tests, including seven from players. MLB initially postponed the Friday series opener and then “out of an abundance of caution” decided to postpone the games that were scheduled for Saturday and yesterday as well. St Louis have now had 11 games postponed in a 60-game season that began two weeks ago.
GOLF
McIlroy praised for integrity
World number three Rory McIlroy has earned praise for upholding the spirit of the game after a bizarre incident in his second round at the PGA Championship. The Northern Irishman’s tee shot on the third hole sailed way right of the green on Friday, before the ball was accidentally stepped on by a TV reporter in the rough. McIlroy was entitled to replace the ball under the supervision of the official without penalty, but said he was “uncomfortable” having it dropped in a more favorable lie, which gave him a potential chance to save par. “The rule is try to replicate the [original] lie,” he said. He pushed the ball much deeper into the rough and eventually had to settle for a two-putt bogey. “At the end of the day golf is a game of integrity, and I never try to get away with anything out there,” said McIlroy, who signed for a 69 to finish one-under for the tournament. The 31-year-old earned plaudits on social media and during the television commentary. One Twitter user wrote: “Class from Rory as he asks for a worse lie #integrity.”
CRICKET
England beat Pakistan
Chris Woakes on Saturday hit an unbeaten 84 as England came from behind to beat Pakistan by three wickets in the first Test at Old Trafford. England were struggling in pursuit of a victory target of 277 after collapsing to 117-5 on the fourth day. Man-of-the-match Woakes, who had helped drag England back into this contest with 2-11 in just five overs late on Friday, and fellow World Cup winner Jos Buttler turned the tide with a stand of 139. “It was a brilliant chase,” said England captain Joe Root at the presentation ceremony. “I couldn’t be more proud of the lads.”
‘CRIMINAL ACT’: The UCI said it ‘strongly condemns’ Dylan Groenewegen’s ‘dangerous behavior,’ which left Jakobsen in critical condition and injured other cyclists Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen was in a coma on Wednesday, in “serious” condition, after he was thrown into and over a barrier at 80kph in the conclusion to the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne. Footage showed 23-year-old Jakobsen, of the Deceuninck-Quick-Step, racing elbow-to-elbow with fellow Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen of Jumbo-Visma as both men frantically tussled in a tight sprint to the line in Katowice. However, Jakobsen came off worst, somersaulting over the barriers before colliding with a photographer after Groenewegen had veered suddenly to the right, squeezing his rival into the security wall. “His condition is very serious. His life is
Taiwan Steel on Sunday grabbed three points with a narrow 1-0 win against Hang Yuan FC, to move into the No. 2 spot on the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) log, while Taipower FC beat NTUS 2-0 to maintain first place. Taking advantage early in the match of opposition defenders who had not yet settled down, Taiwan Steel’s attacking trio of Wu Chun-ching, Marc Fenelus from the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Benchy Astama from Haiti pushed forward with good passes. After only one minute of play, Fenelus dribbled from the right flank, feeding a short pass inside the penalty area to
STAYING COOL: Hamilton said that his ‘heart nearly stopped’ when he noticed the puncture, but he kept going to beat Alain Prost’s total of six home wins in France Lewis Hamilton said he feared he might not make it home when a last lap puncture almost derailed his charge to a record seventh British Grand Prix victory on Sunday. “I didn’t think I would make it round the last two corners,” the world champion said. The front left tire of his Mercedes had delaminated and deflated on his final lap, leaving the six-time world champion to nurse his vehicle to the finish as second-placed Max Verstappen hunted him down. “I just can’t believe it,” Hamilton said. “It was heart-stopping. I backed off and stayed chilled and was so glad it happened on
Growing concern over health standards in e-sports has prompted a new federation to pledge to address the problem, as players fall victim to conditions ranging from wrist injuries to obesity, stress and diabetes. The retirement of top Chinese player Jian Zihao, better known by his gaming handle “Uzi,” sent tremors through the booming sport, whose revenues are predicted to reach US$1.1 billion this year, according to industry analyst Newzoo. The 23-year-old, hailed as an “icon” of the League of Legends game, stepped away from e-sports in June, saying that “chronic stress, obesity, irregular diet, staying up late and other reasons” had given