T.J. Warren scored 39 points as the in-form Indiana Pacers inflicted a 116-111 defeat on LeBron James and his stuttering Los Angeles Lakers, who have lost three in a row as the NBA playoffs approach.
Indiana’s win ensured the NBA’s top regular-season record would belong to the Milwaukee Bucks, despite them losing 136-132 to the Dallas Mavericks in overtime.
“I just feel like I’m in a groove,” Warren said. “As a team, we’re in a groove, good rhythm, high energy; we come out with a lot of effort.”
The Bucks (55-15) would not have the home court advantage that usually comes with the top mark, as all games are being played in a quarantine bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that halted the season in March.
The Pacers improved to 4-1 since the restart, closing with a 13-5 run to beat the Western Conference top seed Lakers, who fell to 2-4 in the bubble and 51-18 overall.
That was despite 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from three-time NBA champion James — the only LA starter in double figures.
Anthony Davis went 3-of-14 from the floor for only eight points.
“This stretch right here... it’s going to strengthen us,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “We’re playing against great defenses. That’s the best way to prepare you.”
Dallas ended with a 7-0 run to force overtime at 119-119, then scored the first nine in the extra period on the way to victory.
Slovenian guard Luka Doncic had an impressive triple double for Dallas with a game-high 36 points, a career-high 19 assists and 14 rebounds.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooks Lopez each scored 34 to lead Milwaukee.
Indiana and the Miami Heat, likely first-round playoff foes fighting for the fourth seed, meet today and Friday.
The Lakers open the playoffs against the winner of a six-team fight for the last playoff spot in the West.
The Phoenix Suns improved to 5-0 in the bubble, the team’s longest win streak since 2014, by beating Miami 119-112.
The Suns (31-39) moved a half-game behind ninth-place Portland Trail Blazers in the West.
Devin Booker led Phoenix with 35 points while Bahamas big man Deandre Ayton added 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Paul George scored 21 points despite being rested in the final minutes as the Los Angeles Clippers beat Portland 122-117, hurting the Trail Blazers’ playoff bid.
The Clippers, already resting star Kawhi Leonard for load management, improved to 47-22, second in the West.
C.J. McCollum scored 29 to lead Portland, which also had 22 points from Damian Lillard and reserve Gary Trent Jr. and 21 from Carmelo Anthony.
Rodney McGruder, a 26 percent shooter from three-point range, connected from beyond the arc to put the Clippers ahead 118-117 with 26 seconds remaining.
Lillard missed two free throws and LA sank four free throws in the final seconds to seal the victory.
“It’s a make or miss league,” George said. “Got to make them.”
The Blazers (32-39) fell 1.5 games behind eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies.
The Denver Nuggets, third in the West, kept pace with the Clippers by outlasting the Utah Jazz 134-132 in a double overtime thriller.
Nikola Jokic sparked the Nuggets with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Jamal Murray had 23 points and 12 rebounds in his bubble debut. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 35 points.
‘CRIMINAL ACT’: The UCI said it ‘strongly condemns’ Dylan Groenewegen’s ‘dangerous behavior,’ which left Jakobsen in critical condition and injured other cyclists Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen was in a coma on Wednesday, in “serious” condition, after he was thrown into and over a barrier at 80kph in the conclusion to the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne. Footage showed 23-year-old Jakobsen, of the Deceuninck-Quick-Step, racing elbow-to-elbow with fellow Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen of Jumbo-Visma as both men frantically tussled in a tight sprint to the line in Katowice. However, Jakobsen came off worst, somersaulting over the barriers before colliding with a photographer after Groenewegen had veered suddenly to the right, squeezing his rival into the security wall. “His condition is very serious. His life is
Taiwan Steel on Sunday grabbed three points with a narrow 1-0 win against Hang Yuan FC, to move into the No. 2 spot on the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) log, while Taipower FC beat NTUS 2-0 to maintain first place. Taking advantage early in the match of opposition defenders who had not yet settled down, Taiwan Steel’s attacking trio of Wu Chun-ching, Marc Fenelus from the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Benchy Astama from Haiti pushed forward with good passes. After only one minute of play, Fenelus dribbled from the right flank, feeding a short pass inside the penalty area to
STAYING COOL: Hamilton said that his ‘heart nearly stopped’ when he noticed the puncture, but he kept going to beat Alain Prost’s total of six home wins in France Lewis Hamilton said he feared he might not make it home when a last lap puncture almost derailed his charge to a record seventh British Grand Prix victory on Sunday. “I didn’t think I would make it round the last two corners,” the world champion said. The front left tire of his Mercedes had delaminated and deflated on his final lap, leaving the six-time world champion to nurse his vehicle to the finish as second-placed Max Verstappen hunted him down. “I just can’t believe it,” Hamilton said. “It was heart-stopping. I backed off and stayed chilled and was so glad it happened on
Growing concern over health standards in e-sports has prompted a new federation to pledge to address the problem, as players fall victim to conditions ranging from wrist injuries to obesity, stress and diabetes. The retirement of top Chinese player Jian Zihao, better known by his gaming handle “Uzi,” sent tremors through the booming sport, whose revenues are predicted to reach US$1.1 billion this year, according to industry analyst Newzoo. The 23-year-old, hailed as an “icon” of the League of Legends game, stepped away from e-sports in June, saying that “chronic stress, obesity, irregular diet, staying up late and other reasons” had given