CRICKET

England are set 277 to win

England yesterday bowled out Pakistan and started on a quest for 277 runs to win the first Test with two days to bat at Old Trafford. Pakistan lost regular wickets on Friday and were 137-8 going into yesterday. They added 32 runs in just 16 deliveries as Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad wrapped up the tail. As of press time last night, England were 55-1, needing another 222 runs for victory.

CRICKET

Sydney seeks extra Test

Sydney yesterday made a pitch to host the Boxing Day Test against India as its traditional home, Melbourne, battles a surge in COVID-19 cases. Reports have suggested that Adelaide is the frontrunner to host the Dec. 26 to 30 clash if the Melbourne Cricket Ground is not able to, but Sydney Cricket Ground Trust chairman Tony Shepherd expressed interest. “We’d be very happy to host it, because it’s a major event and it’s good for Sydney, and people like coming to Sydney, and we have the capacity to host it if that’s what Cricket Australia want to do,” Shepherd told the Sydney Morning Herald. If that occurred, it would mean a double-header in the city with the usual Sydney Test ordinarily played after Melbourne.

AUSSIE RULES

Groping scandal erupts

Australia’s most popular spectator sport has become embroiled in a groping scandal that saw top AFL club Richmond apologize for “unacceptable behavior.” Footage on social media appeared to show a Richmond player grabbing the genitals of teammate Mabior Chol during a post-match song in their dressing room, while another was seen prodding the man’s anus. They were all wearing their playing kit at the time. Further video emerged of two more alleged incidents of inappropriate touching in changing rooms. Richmond Tigers coach Damien Hardwick was repeatedly questioned about his players’ behavior at a news conference on Friday, denying any knowledge of it before abruptly leaving. The team later issued a statement condemning it as “unacceptable and not in line with the club or community expectations.” There was an apology in the same statement from the players involved — Nick Vlastuin and Jayden Short. Vlastuin said he was “deeply embarrassed” while Short said that he had set “a poor example.” However, Chol said that he was unfazed and took no offense. “I have no issue whatsoever with those players, or any of my teammates,” he said.

SOCCER

Rui Pinto released

Portuguese media reported that Rui Pinto, the alleged hacker who has published internal documents that embarrassed clubs and officials, has been released from custody to await trial from home. State broadcaster RTP and other media reported that Pinto, considered the mastermind behind the “Football Leaks” revelations of soccer’s financial inner workings, was released from police custody in Lisbon on Friday. Pinto is due to face trial on accusations of attempted extortion and hacking into secret information held by Sporting Lisbon and the Portuguese Football Federation. He is also accused of illegal access to confidential data held on computers at the Portuguese attorney general’s office. Pinto denies wrongdoing, saying he is a whistleblower who in the public interest has helped expose what he claims are murky financial dealings. Pinto was extradited last year to Portugal from Hungary, where he had lived since 2015.