CRICKET
England are set 277 to win
England yesterday bowled out Pakistan and started on a quest for 277 runs to win the first Test with two days to bat at Old Trafford. Pakistan lost regular wickets on Friday and were 137-8 going into yesterday. They added 32 runs in just 16 deliveries as Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad wrapped up the tail. As of press time last night, England were 55-1, needing another 222 runs for victory.
CRICKET
Sydney seeks extra Test
Sydney yesterday made a pitch to host the Boxing Day Test against India as its traditional home, Melbourne, battles a surge in COVID-19 cases. Reports have suggested that Adelaide is the frontrunner to host the Dec. 26 to 30 clash if the Melbourne Cricket Ground is not able to, but Sydney Cricket Ground Trust chairman Tony Shepherd expressed interest. “We’d be very happy to host it, because it’s a major event and it’s good for Sydney, and people like coming to Sydney, and we have the capacity to host it if that’s what Cricket Australia want to do,” Shepherd told the Sydney Morning Herald. If that occurred, it would mean a double-header in the city with the usual Sydney Test ordinarily played after Melbourne.
AUSSIE RULES
Groping scandal erupts
Australia’s most popular spectator sport has become embroiled in a groping scandal that saw top AFL club Richmond apologize for “unacceptable behavior.” Footage on social media appeared to show a Richmond player grabbing the genitals of teammate Mabior Chol during a post-match song in their dressing room, while another was seen prodding the man’s anus. They were all wearing their playing kit at the time. Further video emerged of two more alleged incidents of inappropriate touching in changing rooms. Richmond Tigers coach Damien Hardwick was repeatedly questioned about his players’ behavior at a news conference on Friday, denying any knowledge of it before abruptly leaving. The team later issued a statement condemning it as “unacceptable and not in line with the club or community expectations.” There was an apology in the same statement from the players involved — Nick Vlastuin and Jayden Short. Vlastuin said he was “deeply embarrassed” while Short said that he had set “a poor example.” However, Chol said that he was unfazed and took no offense. “I have no issue whatsoever with those players, or any of my teammates,” he said.
SOCCER
Rui Pinto released
Portuguese media reported that Rui Pinto, the alleged hacker who has published internal documents that embarrassed clubs and officials, has been released from custody to await trial from home. State broadcaster RTP and other media reported that Pinto, considered the mastermind behind the “Football Leaks” revelations of soccer’s financial inner workings, was released from police custody in Lisbon on Friday. Pinto is due to face trial on accusations of attempted extortion and hacking into secret information held by Sporting Lisbon and the Portuguese Football Federation. He is also accused of illegal access to confidential data held on computers at the Portuguese attorney general’s office. Pinto denies wrongdoing, saying he is a whistleblower who in the public interest has helped expose what he claims are murky financial dealings. Pinto was extradited last year to Portugal from Hungary, where he had lived since 2015.
‘CRIMINAL ACT’: The UCI said it ‘strongly condemns’ Dylan Groenewegen’s ‘dangerous behavior,’ which left Jakobsen in critical condition and injured other cyclists Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen was in a coma on Wednesday, in “serious” condition, after he was thrown into and over a barrier at 80kph in the conclusion to the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne. Footage showed 23-year-old Jakobsen, of the Deceuninck-Quick-Step, racing elbow-to-elbow with fellow Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen of Jumbo-Visma as both men frantically tussled in a tight sprint to the line in Katowice. However, Jakobsen came off worst, somersaulting over the barriers before colliding with a photographer after Groenewegen had veered suddenly to the right, squeezing his rival into the security wall. “His condition is very serious. His life is
Taiwan Steel on Sunday grabbed three points with a narrow 1-0 win against Hang Yuan FC, to move into the No. 2 spot on the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) log, while Taipower FC beat NTUS 2-0 to maintain first place. Taking advantage early in the match of opposition defenders who had not yet settled down, Taiwan Steel’s attacking trio of Wu Chun-ching, Marc Fenelus from the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Benchy Astama from Haiti pushed forward with good passes. After only one minute of play, Fenelus dribbled from the right flank, feeding a short pass inside the penalty area to
STAYING COOL: Hamilton said that his ‘heart nearly stopped’ when he noticed the puncture, but he kept going to beat Alain Prost’s total of six home wins in France Lewis Hamilton said he feared he might not make it home when a last lap puncture almost derailed his charge to a record seventh British Grand Prix victory on Sunday. “I didn’t think I would make it round the last two corners,” the world champion said. The front left tire of his Mercedes had delaminated and deflated on his final lap, leaving the six-time world champion to nurse his vehicle to the finish as second-placed Max Verstappen hunted him down. “I just can’t believe it,” Hamilton said. “It was heart-stopping. I backed off and stayed chilled and was so glad it happened on
The Chicago Blackhawks and the Montreal Canadiens, with the fewest wins of any NHL playoff teams, ignited the rink returning from a COVID-19 hiatus with upset triumphs in Saturday openers. NHL Rookie of the Year candidate Dominik Kubalik inspired the Blackhawks to a 6-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in game one of their best-of-five qualifying series at Edmonton, Alberta, scoring two goals and assisting on three others. “We were ready to go, and I think the game was pretty good,” Kubalik said. “I felt pretty good and everything went my way, so it’s nice, but it’s just the first game,