London Marathon restricted to elite runners

Reuters, LONDON





The mass participation London Marathon has been canceled due to COVID-19, but an elite-only race, on a multi-lap, fan-free circuit, featuring Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele, is to be held on Oct. 4, organizers said on Thursday.

Next year’s version of the race — held in March or April since it began in 1981 — would be held on Oct. 3.

The race, which normally attracts almost 40,000 runners and raises millions of pounds for charity, was originally postponed from April, but the ongoing complications caused by the pandemic, not least of which is the potential infection risk caused by hundreds of thousands of fans lining the route through central London, meant that hosting remains impracticable.

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line to win the elite men’s race of the London Marathon in central London on April 28 last year. This year’s marathon is to be an elite-athlete-only event, run in a “secure biosphere” due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizers said. Photo: AFP

The Boston, Berlin, New York and Chicago marathons have all been canceled, while the Tokyo Marathon in March was run as an elite-only event.

London’s elite-only race is to be held without spectators on a 19.8 lap course in a “controlled secure biosphere” around St James’s Park. The finish line would be in its traditional place on The Mall.

Full details of the field and prize money are to be released at a later date, but the race would be headlined by the only two men to have ran the distance in under two hours, two minutes.

Defending champion Kipchoge of Kenya, who became the first man to run a sub-two hour marathon in an unofficial race in Vienna last October, is seeking a record fifth London title.

He holds the official world record of two hours, one minute, 39 seconds — two seconds faster than Ethiopia’s Bekele, who has three Olympic and five world championship golds over 10km and 5km, distances over which he still holds the world record.

Marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei of Kenya heads the women’s field, and times recorded on what is described as a fast course would be eligible for Olympic qualification for the Tokyo Games.

Race director Hugh Brasher said he had held back confirming the cancelation as there had been hope that the event could still be held utilizing new Bluetooth technology to monitor participants’ social distancing and facilitate post-race track and trace.

However, ultimately the “multiple issues of managing spectators, emergency services access and the increased likelihood of a second spike that has led to the recent cancelation of spectator trials at major events and the ongoing concern about the pressure even a reduced size mass participation marathon might put on” Britain’s National Health Service settled the issue.

Brasher said there would be a “virtual” marathon held on race day, where registered runners could wear their race numbers, record their own 26.2 mile runs and receive a finisher’s medal and T-shirt.

“We believe that Sunday, 4 October, will be a London Marathon like no other,” Brasher told a conference call.

“We think the 40th race will take the spirit of the world’s greatest marathon to every corner of the globe, with runners raising vital funds for the charities that have been so severely affected by the economic effects of the pandemic.”