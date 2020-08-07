SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASKETBALL

James responds to Trump

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on Wednesday hit back at US President Donald Trump after he called National Basketball Association (NBA) stars who kneel during the national anthem “disgraceful.” The two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player smiled when asked about Trump’s comments that he did more for the black community than any US president except maybe Abraham Lincoln, who freed slaves in the 19th century. “Trying to make me laugh right now? I appreciate that,” James said. Trump told Fox News he turns away when he sees players kneel during the anthem, although players have said the move is to protest police brutality and social injustice, and is not an insult to the flag, military or nation. “I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership,” James said.

HOCKEY

Habs defeat Pens

Jeff Petry on Wednesday night scored 5:33 into the third period as the Montreal Canadiens rallied from two goals down and beat Pittsburgh 4-3 in Game 3, pushing the Penguins to the brink of elimination in the best-of-five Eastern Conference qualifying series. Shea Weber had a goal and two assists for Montreal, Paul Byron added a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Drouin also scored. Ben Chariot also had had assists. Carey Price stopped 30 shots for the Canadiens — the 12th seed in the conference as part of the National Hockey League’s 24-team restart to its pandemic-delayed season. Montreal can advance to the normal first round with 16 teams with a win in Game 4 today.

SOCCER

United, Inter advance to QF

Manchester United and Inter Milan on Wednesday booked their places in the Europa League quarterfinals. United won 2-1 against LASK Linz to complete a 7-1 aggregate win over the Austrian club, five months after the first leg was played. LASK held the lead on the night for two minutes after Philipp Wiesinger’s 55th-minute goal, but Jesse Lingard soon leveled for United. Anthony Martial scored another for United in the 88th. “They haven’t played for a while, some of these lads, and it showed,” Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in televised comments.

BASKETBALL

NBA to fund foundation

NBA team owners are to contribute US$300 million over the next 10 years to a charitable foundation aimed at accelerating economic growth in the black community, the league said on Wednesday. Each of the NBA’s 30 teams is to provide US$1 million annually during that time to fund the NBA Foundation, which is being launched by the league’s board of governors and the players’ union. The foundation aims to drive economic empowerment for black communities through employment and career advancement, increasing access and support for high school, college-aged and career-ready black men and women. It would also work toward deepening the NBA’s commitment to racial equality and social justice, movements that have gathered momentum after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in May. Anti-racism protests have been at the forefront of the NBA’s restart at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.