BASKETBALL
James responds to Trump
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on Wednesday hit back at US President Donald Trump after he called National Basketball Association (NBA) stars who kneel during the national anthem “disgraceful.” The two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player smiled when asked about Trump’s comments that he did more for the black community than any US president except maybe Abraham Lincoln, who freed slaves in the 19th century. “Trying to make me laugh right now? I appreciate that,” James said. Trump told Fox News he turns away when he sees players kneel during the anthem, although players have said the move is to protest police brutality and social injustice, and is not an insult to the flag, military or nation. “I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership,” James said.
HOCKEY
Habs defeat Pens
Jeff Petry on Wednesday night scored 5:33 into the third period as the Montreal Canadiens rallied from two goals down and beat Pittsburgh 4-3 in Game 3, pushing the Penguins to the brink of elimination in the best-of-five Eastern Conference qualifying series. Shea Weber had a goal and two assists for Montreal, Paul Byron added a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Drouin also scored. Ben Chariot also had had assists. Carey Price stopped 30 shots for the Canadiens — the 12th seed in the conference as part of the National Hockey League’s 24-team restart to its pandemic-delayed season. Montreal can advance to the normal first round with 16 teams with a win in Game 4 today.
SOCCER
United, Inter advance to QF
Manchester United and Inter Milan on Wednesday booked their places in the Europa League quarterfinals. United won 2-1 against LASK Linz to complete a 7-1 aggregate win over the Austrian club, five months after the first leg was played. LASK held the lead on the night for two minutes after Philipp Wiesinger’s 55th-minute goal, but Jesse Lingard soon leveled for United. Anthony Martial scored another for United in the 88th. “They haven’t played for a while, some of these lads, and it showed,” Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in televised comments.
BASKETBALL
NBA to fund foundation
NBA team owners are to contribute US$300 million over the next 10 years to a charitable foundation aimed at accelerating economic growth in the black community, the league said on Wednesday. Each of the NBA’s 30 teams is to provide US$1 million annually during that time to fund the NBA Foundation, which is being launched by the league’s board of governors and the players’ union. The foundation aims to drive economic empowerment for black communities through employment and career advancement, increasing access and support for high school, college-aged and career-ready black men and women. It would also work toward deepening the NBA’s commitment to racial equality and social justice, movements that have gathered momentum after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in May. Anti-racism protests have been at the forefront of the NBA’s restart at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.
The NBA said was re-evaluating its training program in China following allegations of abuse of young players by local staff and harassment of foreign staffers at a facility in Xinjiang. The comments come after a report by ESPN that quoted unnamed American coaches as saying that Chinese coaches hit young players. One American coach who worked at a camp in Xinjiang complained of harassment by local police, the sports network said. “The allegations in the ESPN article are disturbing,” NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said in an e-mail statement on Thursday. “We ended our involvement with the basketball academy in Xinjiang in June
‘CRIMINAL ACT’: The UCI said it ‘strongly condemns’ Dylan Groenewegen’s ‘dangerous behavior,’ which left Jakobsen in critical condition and injured other cyclists Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen was in a coma on Wednesday, in “serious” condition, after he was thrown into and over a barrier at 80kph in the conclusion to the opening stage of the Tour de Pologne. Footage showed 23-year-old Jakobsen, of the Deceuninck-Quick-Step, racing elbow-to-elbow with fellow Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen of Jumbo-Visma as both men frantically tussled in a tight sprint to the line in Katowice. However, Jakobsen came off worst, somersaulting over the barriers before colliding with a photographer after Groenewegen had veered suddenly to the right, squeezing his rival into the security wall. “His condition is very serious. His life is
Taiwan Steel on Sunday grabbed three points with a narrow 1-0 win against Hang Yuan FC, to move into the No. 2 spot on the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) log, while Taipower FC beat NTUS 2-0 to maintain first place. Taking advantage early in the match of opposition defenders who had not yet settled down, Taiwan Steel’s attacking trio of Wu Chun-ching, Marc Fenelus from the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Benchy Astama from Haiti pushed forward with good passes. After only one minute of play, Fenelus dribbled from the right flank, feeding a short pass inside the penalty area to
LEAVING IT LATE: Rakuten added late runs last night to add to wins on Wednesday against the Brothers and the Lions on Friday that went down to the last batter The Rakuten Monkeys rallied to post three late runs for another close win, prevailing 5-3 over the Uni-President Lions yesterday as Taiwan’s second-half CPBL season got started with lower scoring output, but exciting finishes. It was Rakuten’s third win in a row. In two games this week, they seized victory in dramatic fashion with their last at-bat and have drawn level with the CTBC Brothers on top of the table after yesterday’s results, 0.5 games in front of the Fubon Guardians and 1.5 games ahead of the Lions. It was tied at 1-1 early, with Rakuten hosting the Lions at the Taoyuan Intenational