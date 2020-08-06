Defying pandemic, ocean rower plans newest adventure

After spending 140 days rowing across the Pacific Ocean without seeing another human being, Latvian adventurer Karlis Bardelis has some valuable tips for those learning to cope with COVID-19 lockdowns.

Bardelis started his nearly two-year journey in Peru in July 2018, reaching French Polynesia after nearly five months and finishing in Malaysia in June.

Along the way, he was rammed by sharks off Papua New Guinea, had to use a battery to replace a lost anchor and faced some near misses with other boats.

His longest stretch on the open sea without seeing anyone lasted nearly five months.

“If we can’t change the circumstances, we can change our attitudes toward them,” he said from his native Latvia, having spent two weeks in mandatory quarantine upon return from Malaysia.

“A lot of people asked me if I didn’t lose my mind or become insane,” the 35-year-old said. “No, I just enjoy it, because that’s what I choose to do.”

Bardelis documented his epic 26,000km journey on his Bored of Borders Facebook page.

He rowed up to 13 hours a day to make his way from South America to Asia with no engine and no sails on his 7m plywood boat.

Reaching 2m at its widest point, the row boat is only equipped with a small cabin for sleeping and storing supplies.

Along the way, he connected with the people of Tuvalu, French Polynesia, the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, among others.

Bardelis said that wherever he showed up, looking like a latter-day Viking, with blue eyes, long blond hair and an ample beard, locals were invariably welcoming.

The Pacific crossing was not his first epic sea journey: In 2016, Bardelis rowed with a friend across the Atlantic from Namibia to Brazil.

He later crossed South America on a tandem bicycle with his then-girlfriend, before beginning his solo row from Peru.

Bardelis said that his ultimate goal is to return to his boat in Malaysia, once the monsoon season has passed, and begin rowing again to reach Namibia and so circumnavigate the globe powered only by his body.