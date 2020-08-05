It has been five months since the last games, but European continental club soccer is back as the UEFA Europa League restarts today with the round of 16.
Manchester United and Bayer 04 Leverkusen are among the sides playing the second legs of matchups suspended in time by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those second legs are to be played at clubs’ home stadiums before the winners head to Germany for a new knockout tournament format. All games are to be played without spectators.
Getafe and Inter are to be the first teams to play at the UEFA tournament venues when they meet today in Gelsenkirchen.
They are playing their last-16 fixture over a single leg because they did not complete a first leg in March before play was suspended.
Sevilla and AS Roma play tomorrow in Duisburg.
While domestic leagues across Europe could restart amid the pandemic — although France, the Netherlands and Scotland abandoned their seasons — the international travel needed for the Europa League and Champions League was a problem.
Teams are used to being tested for COVID-19, but at least one player is to miss Europa League games because of a positive test.
The four stadiums in western Germany are an introduction to once-proud clubs going through tough times.
Sevilla and Roma meet at Duisburg, who have a 31,500-seat stadium, but are only a third-tier club team with chronic financial problems.
Money worries are also a problem for Schalke 04, who play at the stadium in Gelsenkirchen. They had to slash their budget after incomes shrunk when they regularly missed out on the UEFA Champions League.
The stadium in Dusseldorf is home to a club just relegated to the second tier.
The final is being played on Aug. 21 in Cologne, whose fans were happy to stay in the Bundesliga last season after a mixed record.
