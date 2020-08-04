Judge’s homers power Yankees to sweep of Red Sox

Aaron Judge hit his second homer of the game with two outs in the eighth inning, helping the New York Yankees complete a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox with a 9-7 victory on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

Judge hit a three-run homer in the second off Matt Hall and then hit the decisive homer when he hammered a 2-0 curveball from Matt Barnes (0-1) over the visiting bullpen and into the left-center field bleachers to give the Yankees a 9-7 lead.

Judge’s 468-foot (142.6m) drive occurred three pitches after D.J. LeMahieu hit a game-tying single that scored Mike Tauchman, who singled and stole second base.

The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits a two-run homer in their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Judge homered for a career-high fifth straight game. He became the first Yankee to homer in five straight games since Alex Rodriguez did so in September 2007.

Luke Voit also homered, while Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez contributed RBI doubles as the Yankees ran their winning streak to six games.

The Red Sox took a 7-6 lead with two outs in the seventh on a homer by Rafael Devers off Michael King.

Xander Bogaerts enjoyed a big night for the Red Sox with a pair of homers while tying a career high with four hits. He hit a two-run homer four batters into the game off James Paxton and then slugged a solo drive in the fifth off King.

Bogaerts finished with his eighth career multihomer game. The shortstop also produced at least four hits for the 16th time in his career.

Devers also had an RBI single in Boston’s three-run third off Paxton and scored on a fielding error by left fielder Miguel Andujar, who misplayed a single by Bogaerts.

Christian Vazquez added an RBI single for the Red Sox, who scored more than five runs for the second time this season, but fell to 1-10 in their last 11 meetings with the Yankees.

After King pitched 3-2/3 innings, Adam Ottavino (1-0) threw 1-1/3 scoreless innings, striking out Jackie Bradley Jr to end the eighth. Zack Britton breezed through a hitless ninth and recorded his third save.

Austin Brice escaped a bases-loaded jam in a 29-pitch first as Boston’s opener.

