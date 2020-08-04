Lewis Hamilton said he feared he might not make it home when a last lap puncture almost derailed his charge to a record seventh British Grand Prix victory on Sunday.
“I didn’t think I would make it round the last two corners,” the world champion said.
The front left tire of his Mercedes had delaminated and deflated on his final lap, leaving the six-time world champion to nurse his vehicle to the finish as second-placed Max Verstappen hunted him down.
Photo: AFP
“I just can’t believe it,” Hamilton said. “It was heart-stopping. I backed off and stayed chilled and was so glad it happened on the straight — not on a high-speed corner like Copse. That would have been a disaster.”
Hamilton claimed a record seventh home win — passing Alain Prost’s total of six home wins in France — to increase his career total to 87, four short of Michael Schumacher’s record of 91.
He also passed Ayrton Senna’s record of most races led from start to finish with his 20th lights-to-flag victory, but he said that it was a race finish like nothing he had experienced before.
“Up until that last lap everything was relatively smooth sailing,” Hamilton said. Teammate “Valtteri [Bottas] was really pushing incredibly hard; I was doing some management of the tires. Then, when I heard his went, I looked at mine and it seemed fine.”
“In the last few laps, I started to back off and then on the last lap it deflated. That was a real heart-in-the-mouth moment,” he said.
“You could see it falling off the rim. From then, I was just managing it, and I was just praying to get round and not be too slow,” Hamilton said. “I have definitely never experienced anything like that on the last lap and my heart nearly stopped.”
“I could hear him [Verstappen] catching me. It was 30 seconds, 20, 19, 15, 10 and then seven. A horrible feeling. I thought he would catch me on the line, but thankfully I got it home,” he said. “I had to stay cool. I had no choice. My survival instincts took over.”
“It was lucky and unlucky for us,” Verstappen said. “The Mercedes were too quick. The tyres didn’t look great with 10 laps to go and then Valtteri got a puncture and they boxed me to go for fastest lap... Second is a good result.”
Reminded that the weather forecast for next weekend’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, at the same circuit, is for higher temperatures and, on softer tires, more wear problems, Hamilton said that he was not intending to worry: If it’s hotter and worse, it’s not for me to stress about now.”
The NBA said was re-evaluating its training program in China following allegations of abuse of young players by local staff and harassment of foreign staffers at a facility in Xinjiang. The comments come after a report by ESPN that quoted unnamed American coaches as saying that Chinese coaches hit young players. One American coach who worked at a camp in Xinjiang complained of harassment by local police, the sports network said. “The allegations in the ESPN article are disturbing,” NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said in an e-mail statement on Thursday. “We ended our involvement with the basketball academy in Xinjiang in June
Coming from the business world, New York Liberty owner Joe Tsai (蔡崇信) did not understand why his WNBA franchise did not have a chief executive officer similar to the team’s NBA counterpart the Brooklyn Nets, which Tsai also owns. For Tsai, it was about equality, so he did something about it. The 56-year-old Taipei-born billionaire businessman and philanthropist promoted Keia Clarke to the position last week — making her the first chief executive officer in the team’s history. The WNBA veteran became the third black woman to currently be in charge of a franchise in the league, joining Los Angeles Sparks president
LEAVING IT LATE: Rakuten added late runs last night to add to wins on Wednesday against the Brothers and the Lions on Friday that went down to the last batter The Rakuten Monkeys rallied to post three late runs for another close win, prevailing 5-3 over the Uni-President Lions yesterday as Taiwan’s second-half CPBL season got started with lower scoring output, but exciting finishes. It was Rakuten’s third win in a row. In two games this week, they seized victory in dramatic fashion with their last at-bat and have drawn level with the CTBC Brothers on top of the table after yesterday’s results, 0.5 games in front of the Fubon Guardians and 1.5 games ahead of the Lions. It was tied at 1-1 early, with Rakuten hosting the Lions at the Taoyuan Intenational
MONEY MATTERS: While COVID-19 played a major role in the decision, the CTBA also found it hard to secure sponsorship, and ticket sales would have been affected The Yonex Taipei Open badminton tournament has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a funding shortfall, the CTBA said yesterday. This was the first time that the tournament, a Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 300-level competition, has been canceled since it began in 1980. The Taipei Open has been held annually since 1980. The tournament was to be played at the Taipei Arena from Sept. 1 to Sept. 6, with total prize money of US$500,000. The CTBA said that it was deeply concerned about whether the Taipei Open would proceed as scheduled after the BWF announced changes