Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker will take any wins he can get, even if they provide some anxiety.
The Astros had a season-high 13 hits in their 9-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, but it was far from a picturesque opening to their 10-game road trip. Six Houston pitchers issued 12 walks, but the defense turned three double plays and responded to Angels’ rallies with response runs.
“Right now we are scuffling for victories. That was a tough one all the way down to the end. I’m just glad we were able to come out on top,” said Baker of the 4 hour, 21 minute game, the longest nine-innings contest in Astros and Angels Stadium history.
Photo: AFP
Kyle Tucker had three hits and a career-high four RBIs for the Astros, who snapped a two-game losing streak after starting the season 3-1. Tucker, the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft, is getting a chance to be a regular in the lineup with Yordan Alvarez out due to an undisclosed injury.
Tucker put Houston on the board with a two-run double in the second. With the Astros leading 6-4 in the seventh, he put the game away with a two-run single to right.
“I found a couple holes tonight, which was good,” he said.
Photo: AFP
In Phoenix, Arizona, Christian Walker hit a three-run double in the eighth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks broke out of their offensive funk to rally past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3.
“I know what this team has been going through and how hard they’ve been playing, so come through and be there for my teammates meant a lot to me,” Walker said.
The Diamondbacks labored through the first seven innings, scoring one run on five hits.
Photo: AFP
Trailing 3-2 in the eighth, Arizona loaded the bases against Blake Treinen (0-1) and Walker lined a double just past the outreached glove of center fielder Mookie Betts. David Peralta followed with a run-scoring single to make it 5-3.
Hector Rondon (1-0) got one out in the eighth for his first win with Arizona.
Archie Bradley walked a batter and gave up a double to Betts in the ninth before getting Cody Bellinger to pop out for his second save in three chances.
Photo: Erik Williams / USA TODAY
“I think everybody can feel the emotion of this win,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “I know the stadium is empty, but I think you all can understand the excitement we had when that ball landed and we took the lead.”
Betts hit his first homer with the Dodgers, had three hits, drove in two runs and made a sensational, long throw for an out at third.
Corey Seager homered for the third straight game.
In other games on Friday, it was:
‧ Yankees 5, Red Sox 1
‧ Braves 11, Mets 10
‧ Orioles 6, Rays 3
‧ Royals 2, White Sox 3
‧ Rockies 7, Padres 8
‧ Twins 4, Indians 1
‧ Cubs 6, Pirates 3
‧ Giants 9, Rangers 2
‧ Mariners 5, Athletics 3
‧ Reds 2, Tigers 7
‧ Brewers-Cardinals postponed
‧ Blue Jays-Phillies postponed
‧ Marlins-Nationals postponed
Taiwan national team manager Henry Vom on Sunday had a successful debut in charge of Taichung Futuro, winning 3-2 against league leaders Taipower with a goal deep in stoppage-time, which combined with the results from the other matches saw the gaps close at the top of the Taiwan Football Premier League table. Besides the big win for Futuro, Hang Yuan edged Taitung 1-0, Taiwan Steel dominated National Taiwan University of Sport 4-1 and the Red Lions held Ming Chuan University to a 1-1 draw. Vom took over Futuro after previous coach Toshiaki Imai returned home to Japan. Imai, who also managed the national
The NBA said was re-evaluating its training program in China following allegations of abuse of young players by local staff and harassment of foreign staffers at a facility in Xinjiang. The comments come after a report by ESPN that quoted unnamed American coaches as saying that Chinese coaches hit young players. One American coach who worked at a camp in Xinjiang complained of harassment by local police, the sports network said. “The allegations in the ESPN article are disturbing,” NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said in an e-mail statement on Thursday. “We ended our involvement with the basketball academy in Xinjiang in June
Coming from the business world, New York Liberty owner Joe Tsai (蔡崇信) did not understand why his WNBA franchise did not have a chief executive officer similar to the team’s NBA counterpart the Brooklyn Nets, which Tsai also owns. For Tsai, it was about equality, so he did something about it. The 56-year-old Taipei-born billionaire businessman and philanthropist promoted Keia Clarke to the position last week — making her the first chief executive officer in the team’s history. The WNBA veteran became the third black woman to currently be in charge of a franchise in the league, joining Los Angeles Sparks president
MONEY MATTERS: While COVID-19 played a major role in the decision, the CTBA also found it hard to secure sponsorship, and ticket sales would have been affected The Yonex Taipei Open badminton tournament has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a funding shortfall, the CTBA said yesterday. This was the first time that the tournament, a Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Super 300-level competition, has been canceled since it began in 1980. The Taipei Open has been held annually since 1980. The tournament was to be played at the Taipei Arena from Sept. 1 to Sept. 6, with total prize money of US$500,000. The CTBA said that it was deeply concerned about whether the Taipei Open would proceed as scheduled after the BWF announced changes