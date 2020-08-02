Astros win tough game over Angels

D-BACKS BREAK OUT: A three-run double in the eighth, when they were trailing 3-2, by Christian Walker helped Arizona rally past the LA Dodgers

AP, ANAHEIM, California





Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker will take any wins he can get, even if they provide some anxiety.

The Astros had a season-high 13 hits in their 9-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, but it was far from a picturesque opening to their 10-game road trip. Six Houston pitchers issued 12 walks, but the defense turned three double plays and responded to Angels’ rallies with response runs.

“Right now we are scuffling for victories. That was a tough one all the way down to the end. I’m just glad we were able to come out on top,” said Baker of the 4 hour, 21 minute game, the longest nine-innings contest in Astros and Angels Stadium history.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during their game at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday. Photo: AFP

Kyle Tucker had three hits and a career-high four RBIs for the Astros, who snapped a two-game losing streak after starting the season 3-1. Tucker, the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft, is getting a chance to be a regular in the lineup with Yordan Alvarez out due to an undisclosed injury.

Tucker put Houston on the board with a two-run double in the second. With the Astros leading 6-4 in the seventh, he put the game away with a two-run single to right.

“I found a couple holes tonight, which was good,” he said.

The Houston Astros’ Kyle Tucker, center, scores on a sacrifice fly hit by George Springer as Los Angeles Angels catcher Jason Castro, right, waits for a throw during their game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Friday. Photo: AFP

In Phoenix, Arizona, Christian Walker hit a three-run double in the eighth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks broke out of their offensive funk to rally past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3.

“I know what this team has been going through and how hard they’ve been playing, so come through and be there for my teammates meant a lot to me,” Walker said.

The Diamondbacks labored through the first seven innings, scoring one run on five hits.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy, right, reacts after being hit by a pitch during their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday. Photo: AFP

Trailing 3-2 in the eighth, Arizona loaded the bases against Blake Treinen (0-1) and Walker lined a double just past the outreached glove of center fielder Mookie Betts. David Peralta followed with a run-scoring single to make it 5-3.

Hector Rondon (1-0) got one out in the eighth for his first win with Arizona.

Archie Bradley walked a batter and gave up a double to Betts in the ninth before getting Cody Bellinger to pop out for his second save in three chances.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker attends a workout at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, on July 8. Photo: Erik Williams / USA TODAY

“I think everybody can feel the emotion of this win,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “I know the stadium is empty, but I think you all can understand the excitement we had when that ball landed and we took the lead.”

Betts hit his first homer with the Dodgers, had three hits, drove in two runs and made a sensational, long throw for an out at third.

Corey Seager homered for the third straight game.

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Yankees 5, Red Sox 1

‧ Braves 11, Mets 10

‧ Orioles 6, Rays 3

‧ Royals 2, White Sox 3

‧ Rockies 7, Padres 8

‧ Twins 4, Indians 1

‧ Cubs 6, Pirates 3

‧ Giants 9, Rangers 2

‧ Mariners 5, Athletics 3

‧ Reds 2, Tigers 7

‧ Brewers-Cardinals postponed

‧ Blue Jays-Phillies postponed

‧ Marlins-Nationals postponed