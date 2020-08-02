Renault break night curfew to fix Daniel Ricciardo’s racecar

Renault yesterday broke an overnight curfew to fix Daniel Ricciardo’s car ahead of final practice and qualifying for the British Formula One Grand Prix.

The team said that they had detected a hairline fracture on the chassis after Friday’s two practice sessions at Silverstone and the Australian will have a new chassis for the rest of the weekend.

No action was taken by stewards because the curfew breach was the first of two allowed under the rules and Ricciardo faces no penalty.

Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo steers his car during free practice at Silverstone in England yesterday. Photo: AP

The Australian, 11th overall after three races without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was ninth-fastest in the second practice.

Nico Hulkenberg was seventh after being called up by Racing Point to replace Sergio Perez, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.