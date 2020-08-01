RUGBY UNION
Rebels too good for Force
No. 8 Isi Naisarani scored the match-winning try in the second minute of extra time yesterday to give the Melbourne Rebels a 25-20 win over the Western Force in their Super Rugby AU clash. It was the fourth straight loss for the Force. Both teams had a chance to break the 20-20 deadlock. A penalty kick by Force flyhalf Jono Lance went wide of the posts with five minutes left before a 60m strike by Rebels fullback Reece Hodge after the fulltime siren fell short. The teams were level 10-10 at halftime.
CRICKET
Billings steers England
Sam Billings struck a career-best unbeaten 67 as England overcame a mini-wobble to claim an emphatic six-wicket victory over Ireland in their Cricket World Cup Super League One-Day International on Thursday. After being sent into bat, Ireland slipped to 28-5 in a horror start, but recovered to post 172 all out in the first competitive game for four months for many players in their side. World champions England scored at a good rate in reply, but lost four wickets inside the opening 14 overs to give the visitors a sniff of victory. However, Billings and captain Eoin Morgan (36 not out), a former Ireland international, put on 96 for the fifth wicket to secure victory with 22.1 overs to spare. England were without a number of regulars who are preparing for the Test series against Pakistan next week, but returning seamer David Willey had Ireland in early trouble as he picked up career-best figures of 5-30 in a fine display of swing bowling. The visitors’ innings was rescued by South African-born all-rounder Curtis Campher, who was unbeaten on 59 on debut to go with 1-26 with the ball. He put on 66 for the eighth wicket with Andy McBrine (40) to give Ireland something to defend.
SOCCER
Coach quits over club pick
The coach of the women’s team of Brazilian club Rio Branco on Thursday quit in protest at the men’s team’s decision to sign star goalkeeper Bruno, who was convicted in 2013 of murdering his girlfriend. Bruno Fernandes das Dores de Souza — the player’s full name — was one of Brazil’s most promising young stars, but his career was cut short in 2010 when he was arrested on suspicion of murdering a former lover with whom he had a child. Bruno, now 35, was convicted three years later. Although he is currently out of prison pending an appeal, Rio Branco women’s coach Rose Costa said his conviction should have made signing him taboo. “My life story as a woman and a professional prevent me from remaining at Rio Branco,” she wrote on Instagram, announcing her resignation with immediate effect. “I need to respect my own beliefs, including that we educate by example.” Rio Branco, who are based in the northern state of Acre, play in the Brazilian fourth division. At the time of his arrest, Bruno was the starting goalkeeper for top-flight club Flamengo and had racked up a series of impressive performances. He was sentenced to 20 years and nine months for murdering Eliza Samudio, a 25-year-old model, and kidnapping their son. He was released in 2017 pending appeal and signed with the club Boa Esporte, but was then re-arrested when the decision to free him was overturned in court. Released again, he briefly played last year for third-division side Pocos de Caldas.
Taiwan national team manager Henry Vom on Sunday had a successful debut in charge of Taichung Futuro, winning 3-2 against league leaders Taipower with a goal deep in stoppage-time, which combined with the results from the other matches saw the gaps close at the top of the Taiwan Football Premier League table. Besides the big win for Futuro, Hang Yuan edged Taitung 1-0, Taiwan Steel dominated National Taiwan University of Sport 4-1 and the Red Lions held Ming Chuan University to a 1-1 draw. Vom took over Futuro after previous coach Toshiaki Imai returned home to Japan. Imai, who also managed the national
Coming from the business world, New York Liberty owner Joe Tsai (蔡崇信) did not understand why his WNBA franchise did not have a chief executive officer similar to the team’s NBA counterpart the Brooklyn Nets, which Tsai also owns. For Tsai, it was about equality, so he did something about it. The 56-year-old Taipei-born billionaire businessman and philanthropist promoted Keia Clarke to the position last week — making her the first chief executive officer in the team’s history. The WNBA veteran became the third black woman to currently be in charge of a franchise in the league, joining Los Angeles Sparks president
The NBA said was re-evaluating its training program in China following allegations of abuse of young players by local staff and harassment of foreign staffers at a facility in Xinjiang. The comments come after a report by ESPN that quoted unnamed American coaches as saying that Chinese coaches hit young players. One American coach who worked at a camp in Xinjiang complained of harassment by local police, the sports network said. “The allegations in the ESPN article are disturbing,” NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said in an e-mail statement on Thursday. “We ended our involvement with the basketball academy in Xinjiang in June
Whether September’s Yonex Taipei Open badminton tournament is to go ahead has been thrown into doubt, with international players expressing reluctance to travel due to Taiwan’s quarantine regulations, governing body the CTBA said yesterday. Doubts about participating in the tournament were raised by international players when they realized that regulations mandate all incoming overseas players would be required to stay in Taiwan for 14 days before they can leave the nation, regardless of how well they perform in the tournament, CTBA deputy director Chen Shih-chieh said. The Central Epidemic Command Center’s regulations state that international players would initially have to stay at