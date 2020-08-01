SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





RUGBY UNION

Rebels too good for Force

No. 8 Isi Naisarani scored the match-winning try in the second minute of extra time yesterday to give the Melbourne Rebels a 25-20 win over the Western Force in their Super Rugby AU clash. It was the fourth straight loss for the Force. Both teams had a chance to break the 20-20 deadlock. A penalty kick by Force flyhalf Jono Lance went wide of the posts with five minutes left before a 60m strike by Rebels fullback Reece Hodge after the fulltime siren fell short. The teams were level 10-10 at halftime.

CRICKET

Billings steers England

Sam Billings struck a career-best unbeaten 67 as England overcame a mini-wobble to claim an emphatic six-wicket victory over Ireland in their Cricket World Cup Super League One-Day International on Thursday. After being sent into bat, Ireland slipped to 28-5 in a horror start, but recovered to post 172 all out in the first competitive game for four months for many players in their side. World champions England scored at a good rate in reply, but lost four wickets inside the opening 14 overs to give the visitors a sniff of victory. However, Billings and captain Eoin Morgan (36 not out), a former Ireland international, put on 96 for the fifth wicket to secure victory with 22.1 overs to spare. England were without a number of regulars who are preparing for the Test series against Pakistan next week, but returning seamer David Willey had Ireland in early trouble as he picked up career-best figures of 5-30 in a fine display of swing bowling. The visitors’ innings was rescued by South African-born all-rounder Curtis Campher, who was unbeaten on 59 on debut to go with 1-26 with the ball. He put on 66 for the eighth wicket with Andy McBrine (40) to give Ireland something to defend.

SOCCER

Coach quits over club pick

The coach of the women’s team of Brazilian club Rio Branco on Thursday quit in protest at the men’s team’s decision to sign star goalkeeper Bruno, who was convicted in 2013 of murdering his girlfriend. Bruno Fernandes das Dores de Souza — the player’s full name — was one of Brazil’s most promising young stars, but his career was cut short in 2010 when he was arrested on suspicion of murdering a former lover with whom he had a child. Bruno, now 35, was convicted three years later. Although he is currently out of prison pending an appeal, Rio Branco women’s coach Rose Costa said his conviction should have made signing him taboo. “My life story as a woman and a professional prevent me from remaining at Rio Branco,” she wrote on Instagram, announcing her resignation with immediate effect. “I need to respect my own beliefs, including that we educate by example.” Rio Branco, who are based in the northern state of Acre, play in the Brazilian fourth division. At the time of his arrest, Bruno was the starting goalkeeper for top-flight club Flamengo and had racked up a series of impressive performances. He was sentenced to 20 years and nine months for murdering Eliza Samudio, a 25-year-old model, and kidnapping their son. He was released in 2017 pending appeal and signed with the club Boa Esporte, but was then re-arrested when the decision to free him was overturned in court. Released again, he briefly played last year for third-division side Pocos de Caldas.