RUGBY UNION
Andy Haden dies
Former All Black Andy Haden — a towering lock credited with helping drag rugby union into the professional era — died aged 69 yesterday after battling cancer, New Zealand Rugby said. Haden played 117 matches for the All Blacks from 1972 to 1985, including 41 Tests, making his international debut in the series win against the British and Irish Lions in 1977. He went on to become a fixture for the All Blacks in a dominant period for the New Zealanders, with respected rugby writer Bob Howitt describing him as “a line-out exponent without peer in international rugby... Overseas teams regarded him as the chief obstruction to be overcome before victory against New Zealand could be considered.” Hagen’s most controversial on-field moment was in the dying minutes of a Test against Wales in 1978, with the All Blacks trailing 10-12, when he dived out of a line-out claiming to have been pushed. The All Blacks were awarded a penalty — although the referee later claimed it was for another foul unrelated to Haden’s theatrics — and kicked it to win 13-12.
TENNIS
Racket bash triggers Evans
Handshakes across the net have been replaced by the tapping of rackets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but a fired-up Dan Evans took umbrage at Kyle Edmund “belting” his frame after their Battle of the Brits match on Tuesday. Evans, ranked 28, defeated the 44th-ranked Edmund 6-4, 6-4 in a high-quality encounter between Britain’s top two players. However, Evans’ fist-pumping celebrations after sealing the win were followed by an encounter at the net that saw Edmund strike the frame of Evans’ racket with what the latter said was undue force, triggering an angry response. “Be very careful, Kyle. Be very careful mate,” Evans said. “Did you see what he did to my racket? He just teed my racket,” he told teammates sitting courtside. “When I put my racket there, he just absolutely belted it.” However, Edmund said he approached Evans to smooth things over. “Dan said he misinterpreted it,” Edmund said. “A racket touch is not that big a deal, to be honest.”
SOCCER
Real forward has virus
European soccer’s governing body said that Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday next week would likely go ahead as planned, despite one of the Spanish side’s players testing positive for COVID-19. Real on Tuesday confirmed that forward Mariano Diaz had tested positive for the virus. “UEFA is in contact with the club and monitoring both the situation and decisions of the relevant Spanish authorities,” UEFA said in a statement. “We are confident that this case will not affect the regular staging of the match in question.”
CYCLING
Tour de France moved
The start of the next year’s Tour de France has been brought forward to June 26 to allow cyclists to take part in the Tokyo Olympics with its Mount Fuji road race. Top cyclists such as Chris Froome and Romain Bardet told reporters in Japan after a recon of Mount Fuji in October last year that the race would be unmissable. “The Tour de France will end the weekend before the start of the Olympic Games,” the International Cycling Union said.
Chinese state TV has taken English Premier League matches off the air, bringing the lucrative world of professional soccer into the increasingly fraught relations between Beijing and London. China Central Television (CCTV), which has the rights to broadcast Premier League matches, is not showing the remainder of the season, a person familiar with the decision said. The match between Liverpool and Chelsea was not aired as planned yesterday and the final round of this season’s matches due to be played on Sunday no longer appear on CCTV’s program schedule. The move comes amid a deterioration of ties, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s
A host of former Australian gymnasts have gone public with accounts of physical, mental and emotional abuse in the sport, which left at least one young athlete contemplating suicide. Their decision to highlight the “dark and horrible” abuse follows the release of the documentary Athlete A, charting investigations into USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was jailed for life in 2018 after abusing more than 250 athletes. While none of the Australian allegations involves sexual impropriety, they detail body-shaming, neglect and manipulation, prompting Gymnastics Australia to issue an open letter on Wednesday praising those who had gone public. “At my supposed peak I
Coming from the business world, New York Liberty owner Joe Tsai (蔡崇信) did not understand why his WNBA franchise did not have a chief executive officer similar to the team’s NBA counterpart the Brooklyn Nets, which Tsai also owns. For Tsai, it was about equality, so he did something about it. The 56-year-old Taipei-born billionaire businessman and philanthropist promoted Keia Clarke to the position last week — making her the first chief executive officer in the team’s history. The WNBA veteran became the third black woman to currently be in charge of a franchise in the league, joining Los Angeles Sparks president
Taiwan national team manager Henry Vom on Sunday had a successful debut in charge of Taichung Futuro, winning 3-2 against league leaders Taipower with a goal deep in stoppage-time, which combined with the results from the other matches saw the gaps close at the top of the Taiwan Football Premier League table. Besides the big win for Futuro, Hang Yuan edged Taitung 1-0, Taiwan Steel dominated National Taiwan University of Sport 4-1 and the Red Lions held Ming Chuan University to a 1-1 draw. Vom took over Futuro after previous coach Toshiaki Imai returned home to Japan. Imai, who also managed the national