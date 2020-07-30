SPORTS BRIEFS

RUGBY UNION

Andy Haden dies

Former All Black Andy Haden — a towering lock credited with helping drag rugby union into the professional era — died aged 69 yesterday after battling cancer, New Zealand Rugby said. Haden played 117 matches for the All Blacks from 1972 to 1985, including 41 Tests, making his international debut in the series win against the British and Irish Lions in 1977. He went on to become a fixture for the All Blacks in a dominant period for the New Zealanders, with respected rugby writer Bob Howitt describing him as “a line-out exponent without peer in international rugby... Overseas teams regarded him as the chief obstruction to be overcome before victory against New Zealand could be considered.” Hagen’s most controversial on-field moment was in the dying minutes of a Test against Wales in 1978, with the All Blacks trailing 10-12, when he dived out of a line-out claiming to have been pushed. The All Blacks were awarded a penalty — although the referee later claimed it was for another foul unrelated to Haden’s theatrics — and kicked it to win 13-12.

TENNIS

Racket bash triggers Evans

Handshakes across the net have been replaced by the tapping of rackets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but a fired-up Dan Evans took umbrage at Kyle Edmund “belting” his frame after their Battle of the Brits match on Tuesday. Evans, ranked 28, defeated the 44th-ranked Edmund 6-4, 6-4 in a high-quality encounter between Britain’s top two players. However, Evans’ fist-pumping celebrations after sealing the win were followed by an encounter at the net that saw Edmund strike the frame of Evans’ racket with what the latter said was undue force, triggering an angry response. “Be very careful, Kyle. Be very careful mate,” Evans said. “Did you see what he did to my racket? He just teed my racket,” he told teammates sitting courtside. “When I put my racket there, he just absolutely belted it.” However, Edmund said he approached Evans to smooth things over. “Dan said he misinterpreted it,” Edmund said. “A racket touch is not that big a deal, to be honest.”

SOCCER

Real forward has virus

European soccer’s governing body said that Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday next week would likely go ahead as planned, despite one of the Spanish side’s players testing positive for COVID-19. Real on Tuesday confirmed that forward Mariano Diaz had tested positive for the virus. “UEFA is in contact with the club and monitoring both the situation and decisions of the relevant Spanish authorities,” UEFA said in a statement. “We are confident that this case will not affect the regular staging of the match in question.”

CYCLING

Tour de France moved

The start of the next year’s Tour de France has been brought forward to June 26 to allow cyclists to take part in the Tokyo Olympics with its Mount Fuji road race. Top cyclists such as Chris Froome and Romain Bardet told reporters in Japan after a recon of Mount Fuji in October last year that the race would be unmissable. “The Tour de France will end the weekend before the start of the Olympic Games,” the International Cycling Union said.