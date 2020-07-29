SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

Klopp manager of the year

Juergen Klopp was on Monday voted the League Managers’ Association Manager of the Year after ending Liverpool’s 30-year wait to win the Premier League. Klopp led Liverpool to the Premier League title in the same season they were FIFA Club World Cup champions. The German’s award was announced by former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson, after whom the trophy is named. “Juergen, fantastic,” Ferguson said on Sky Sports. “We speak about Leeds spending 16 years in the Championship, but Liverpool 30 years since winning that league, incredible... You thoroughly deserved it... I’ll forgive you for waking me up at 3.30am to tell me you have won the league. Thank you, but anyway, you thoroughly deserved it. Well done,” he said.

RUGBY UNION

‘Eight nations’ planned

The Six Nations sides, along with Japan and Fiji, are set to feature in an eight-team tournament that is to replace this year’s autumn internationals, the BBC reported on Monday. The tournament is to begin on Nov. 14, two weeks after the completion of the Six Nations Championship, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The report said that England are likely to be in a four-team pool alongside Wales, Ireland and Fiji, while Scotland, France, Italy and Japan would make up the other group. After playing each other once, the teams would face their corresponding-ranked side in the other pool on the final weekend. The tournament is to be staged on four consecutive weekends until Dec. 5, in line with the temporary international window proposed by World Rugby last week.

SOCCER

Gracia new Valencia coach

Valencia have appointed former Watford and Malaga CF manager Javi Gracia as their new coach, the La Liga club announced on Monday. The 50-year-old becomes Valencia’s third full-time manager since the start of the recently-concluded La Liga season, after the sackings of Marcelino Garcia Toral in September last year and Albert Celades last month. “Valencia CF have reached an agreement with Javi Gracia, who has been appointed as first-team coach as of Monday, on a two-year deal through to June 30, 2022,” the club said in a statement.

GOLF

Australian Open postponed

This year’s Australian Open Golf Championship was yesterday postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Melbourne’s Kingston Heath Golf Club had been due to host the 105th edition of the historic championship in November, but Golf Australia operations manager Simon Brookhouse said that they would instead look at a “January to March 2021 window.”

TENNIS

Pan Pacific Open canned

The WTA Pan Pacific Open in Japan, one of Asia’s top women’s tennis tournaments, has been scrapped for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said yesterday. The event was scheduled for November. The Pan Pacific’s demise ends a continuous run for the tournament since 1984 and leaves Asia with only one Women’s Tennis Association event, October’s Korea Open, on this year’s coronavirus-wrecked schedule.