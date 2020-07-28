Maurizio Sarri on Sunday described his first league title with Juventus as “tasting sweet” after a difficult debut season for the veteran coach overshadowed by the three-month COVID-19 suspension.
“I told the players: ‘If you win with me who has never won anything, it is because you are really strong,’” Sarri told a news conference after the Turin giants sealed their ninth consecutive Serie A title.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi scored in either half as Juventus beat UC Sampdoria 2-0 to move seven points ahead of second-placed Inter and seal a 36th scudetto with two matches to spare.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The title is 61-year-old Sarri’s first and extends a record Juventus run, which Antonio Conte started with three titles from 2011-2012 and Massimiliano Allegri continued with the following five.
“It has a sweet taste. Winning is hard and this club has been winning for so many years,” said Sarri, whose only previous trophy was the UEFA Europa League last year with Chelsea. “Every year it is harder. There is nothing acquired in sport and it is not easy to stay at this level. It has been a very hard, very long, strange season. To succeed in being champions with two rounds to go, is the great merit of this group.”
Sarri praised Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and club officials for helping him find his feet during his first season in Turin.
“The president is a person who gives you energy, the leaders are always present,” he said. “When you arrive you have to enter on tiptoe. Then it’s a long journey. You can’t arrive at a club that has been winning for eight years and want to change everything. It wouldn’t be smart.”
Sarri’s focus now turns to the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie against Olympique Lyonnais on Friday next week, when Juventus need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in France.
Juventus have not won the European title since 1995-1996.
“The Champions League, I don’t think about it yet. I want to take at least a night to enjoy this, the players, too,” Sarri said. “What is happening is beautiful and difficult. We will see how we will approach this. We’re coming off 14 games played in 44 days.”
“We left people behind and let’s hope we didn’t lose Paulo [Dybala] as well. We’ll see,” he said of the Argentine, who limped off the pitch on Sunday. “This is a tournament that is difficult to predict because each team will have its own story, but I think this is a year when anything can happen.”
In Verona, a hat-trick moved Ciro Immobile within three goals of overtaking Gonzalo Higuain’s single-season record for Serie A with two matches remaining.
Immobile netted two penalties and also scored a magnificent strike in SS Lazio’s 5-1 win at Hellas Verona. He now has 34 goals in 34 matches — three more than Ronaldo.
Higuain scored 36 for SSC Napoli in 2015-2016.
Immobile’s second goal of the night was a thing of beauty: Set up by Jordan Lukaku on the left flank, he curled a shot into the top corner.
Lazio moved level on points with third-placed Atalanta BC, one point behind Inter in second place.
AS Roma toughened their grip on fifth place by beating ACF Fiorentina 2-1 with two penalties from Jordan Veretout.
Udinese won 1-0 at Cagliari to secure a 26th straight season in the top flight, while relegation-threatened US Lecce conceded a stoppage-time winner by Musa Barrow in a 3-2 loss at Bologna. Torino were held 1-1 by already-relegated SPAL.
Additional reporting by AP
A world championship figure skater has urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to do more to protect vulnerable young girls after detailing how she and others suffered abuse inside the Chinese system. Jessica Shuran Yu, who was born, raised and trained in China, and competed in the 2017 World Championships for Singapore before helping to coach junior skaters, said that a “culture of physical discipline” was common in the country, with athletes also frequently criticized as “lazy,” “stupid,” “retarded,” “useless” and “fat.” She was regularly hit with a plastic skate guard after she made mistakes, Yu said, adding that another punishment involved
Chinese state TV has taken English Premier League matches off the air, bringing the lucrative world of professional soccer into the increasingly fraught relations between Beijing and London. China Central Television (CCTV), which has the rights to broadcast Premier League matches, is not showing the remainder of the season, a person familiar with the decision said. The match between Liverpool and Chelsea was not aired as planned yesterday and the final round of this season’s matches due to be played on Sunday no longer appear on CCTV’s program schedule. The move comes amid a deterioration of ties, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s
Kyle Busch was hit with a wave of backlash when he griped about drivers who lack the experience to race at NASCAR’s top level. This was last year, after the opening race of the playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, when Busch ran into the back of Garrett Smithley, who was 12 laps down. “We’re at the top echelon of motorsports, and we’ve got guys who have never won Late Model races running on the race track,” Busch said. “It’s pathetic. They don’t know where to go.” Busch’s point was lost in his delivery and he was quickly painted as an entitled champion
A host of former Australian gymnasts have gone public with accounts of physical, mental and emotional abuse in the sport, which left at least one young athlete contemplating suicide. Their decision to highlight the “dark and horrible” abuse follows the release of the documentary Athlete A, charting investigations into USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was jailed for life in 2018 after abusing more than 250 athletes. While none of the Australian allegations involves sexual impropriety, they detail body-shaming, neglect and manipulation, prompting Gymnastics Australia to issue an open letter on Wednesday praising those who had gone public. “At my supposed peak I