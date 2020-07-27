Romelu Lukaku scored in either half as Inter on Saturday claimed a 3-0 win against Genoa to move second in Serie A behind Juventus, who were to play yesterday.
Antonio Conte’s title ambitions took a knock with back-to-back stalemates against AS Roma and ACF Fiorentina, but Inter pulled back ahead of Atalanta BC and within four points of leaders Juventus, who were to play UC Sampdoria after press time last night, with a win to give them their 36th scudetto.
“The problem is how you see the glass, whether half full or half empty,” said Conte of second position. “There are vintages where you sow little and you reap a lot and others in which you sow a lot and reap little, like this one, but there are numbers that speak clearly, that comfort. I think these lads are doing very good things. Of course, we can and must improve.”
Photo: AP
“We won’t win the league, but we have to be hungry to finish as high as possible,” he said.
Lukaku nodded in Cristiano Biraghi’s cross after 34 minutes, with the former Manchester United forward accelerating to finish off an individual effort three minutes into injury time.
The 27-year-old Belgian brought his tally to 23 league goals this season and 29 in all competitions.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Alexis Sanchez, on-loan from United, was also on target with eight minutes to go, picking up a Victor Moses cross to volley in for his fourth league goal this season.
In Naples, SSC Napoli beat US Sassuolo 2-0, with the visitors having four goals ruled offside — two in either half.
Albanian defender Elseid Hysaj opened the scoring for Napoli after eight minutes.
Filip Djuricic then had two goals ruled out as did Francesco Caputo and Domenico Berardi following VAR viewings before Brazilian Allan sealed the points for the hosts three minutes into injury time.
Elsewhere, Parma saw off relegated Brescia 2-1.
Meanwhile, Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic said that he would prefer to not play at all next season rather than continue behind closed doors, competing in “frigid football.”
“Playing without a crowd is not nice and you get tired of it,” Mihajlovic said. “I know this was the only way to finish the championship, but I hope that from September people can return to the stadium.”
“If I had to choose between not playing next season or playing behind closed doors I prefer not to play,” he said.
A world championship figure skater has urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to do more to protect vulnerable young girls after detailing how she and others suffered abuse inside the Chinese system. Jessica Shuran Yu, who was born, raised and trained in China, and competed in the 2017 World Championships for Singapore before helping to coach junior skaters, said that a “culture of physical discipline” was common in the country, with athletes also frequently criticized as “lazy,” “stupid,” “retarded,” “useless” and “fat.” She was regularly hit with a plastic skate guard after she made mistakes, Yu said, adding that another punishment involved
Chinese state TV has taken English Premier League matches off the air, bringing the lucrative world of professional soccer into the increasingly fraught relations between Beijing and London. China Central Television (CCTV), which has the rights to broadcast Premier League matches, is not showing the remainder of the season, a person familiar with the decision said. The match between Liverpool and Chelsea was not aired as planned yesterday and the final round of this season’s matches due to be played on Sunday no longer appear on CCTV’s program schedule. The move comes amid a deterioration of ties, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s
Kyle Busch was hit with a wave of backlash when he griped about drivers who lack the experience to race at NASCAR’s top level. This was last year, after the opening race of the playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, when Busch ran into the back of Garrett Smithley, who was 12 laps down. “We’re at the top echelon of motorsports, and we’ve got guys who have never won Late Model races running on the race track,” Busch said. “It’s pathetic. They don’t know where to go.” Busch’s point was lost in his delivery and he was quickly painted as an entitled champion
A host of former Australian gymnasts have gone public with accounts of physical, mental and emotional abuse in the sport, which left at least one young athlete contemplating suicide. Their decision to highlight the “dark and horrible” abuse follows the release of the documentary Athlete A, charting investigations into USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was jailed for life in 2018 after abusing more than 250 athletes. While none of the Australian allegations involves sexual impropriety, they detail body-shaming, neglect and manipulation, prompting Gymnastics Australia to issue an open letter on Wednesday praising those who had gone public. “At my supposed peak I