AFP, MILAN, Italy





Romelu Lukaku scored in either half as Inter on Saturday claimed a 3-0 win against Genoa to move second in Serie A behind Juventus, who were to play yesterday.

Antonio Conte’s title ambitions took a knock with back-to-back stalemates against AS Roma and ACF Fiorentina, but Inter pulled back ahead of Atalanta BC and within four points of leaders Juventus, who were to play UC Sampdoria after press time last night, with a win to give them their 36th scudetto.

“The problem is how you see the glass, whether half full or half empty,” said Conte of second position. “There are vintages where you sow little and you reap a lot and others in which you sow a lot and reap little, like this one, but there are numbers that speak clearly, that comfort. I think these lads are doing very good things. Of course, we can and must improve.”

Inter’s Romelu Lukaku, left, chases the ball during their Serie A match against Genoa at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy, on Saturday. Photo: AP

“We won’t win the league, but we have to be hungry to finish as high as possible,” he said.

Lukaku nodded in Cristiano Biraghi’s cross after 34 minutes, with the former Manchester United forward accelerating to finish off an individual effort three minutes into injury time.

The 27-year-old Belgian brought his tally to 23 league goals this season and 29 in all competitions.

SSC Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj controls the ball during their Serie A game against US Sassuolo at the Stadio San Paolo in Naples, Italy, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Alexis Sanchez, on-loan from United, was also on target with eight minutes to go, picking up a Victor Moses cross to volley in for his fourth league goal this season.

In Naples, SSC Napoli beat US Sassuolo 2-0, with the visitors having four goals ruled offside — two in either half.

Albanian defender Elseid Hysaj opened the scoring for Napoli after eight minutes.

Filip Djuricic then had two goals ruled out as did Francesco Caputo and Domenico Berardi following VAR viewings before Brazilian Allan sealed the points for the hosts three minutes into injury time.

Elsewhere, Parma saw off relegated Brescia 2-1.

Meanwhile, Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic said that he would prefer to not play at all next season rather than continue behind closed doors, competing in “frigid football.”

“Playing without a crowd is not nice and you get tired of it,” Mihajlovic said. “I know this was the only way to finish the championship, but I hope that from September people can return to the stadium.”

“If I had to choose between not playing next season or playing behind closed doors I prefer not to play,” he said.