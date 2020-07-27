Stuart Broad took six wickets, but the West Indies avoided the follow-on in the third and deciding Test against England at Old Trafford yesterday.
Broad’s haul of 6-31 from 14 overs helped see the tourists dismissed for 197 — 172 runs behind England’s first-innings total of 369 that featured his dashing innings of 62.
After the West Indies resumed on day 3 on 137-6, Broad took four wickets for 11 runs in 22 deliveries.
Photo: AFP
However, he came on after the West Indies had saved the follow-on.
England captain Joe Root first deployed Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes with the visitors still needing 33 more runs to avoid the follow-on.
Shane Dowrich and Jason Holder shared a stand of 68, which was ended when Holder was LBW to Broad for 46.
Broad added the wickets of Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach and Dowrich to put the hosts in a great position at lunch on day 3 of the decider.
