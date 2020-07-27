A try by Finlay Christie kept the Auckland Blues’ Super Rugby Aotearoa title hopes alive as they bounced back from two consecutive losses to beat the Waikato Chiefs 21-17 in Auckland yesterday.
In a dramatic finish, the Blues ended the game a man down with Harry Plummer yellow-carded as the Chiefs pounded the tryline looking to steal the match.
However, the Blues regained possession with a penalty.
The three-tries-to-two victory lifted the Blues to second on the table, two points behind the Canterbury Crusaders and a point ahead of the Wellington Hurricanes. The Otago Highlanders lie fourth with Warren Gatland’s Chiefs winless and last.
The Blues raced to an early 14-0 lead with two converted tries in the opening 13 minutes, but slipped behind 14-17 early in the second half before nuggety scrumhalf Christie saw a gap around a ruck and dived over for the clincher with 25 minutes remaining.
“We didn’t want it to get that close. We had plenty of opportunity in their half to capitalize on and we made a few errors and gave away to many penalties,” Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu said, adding that he was grateful for the defensive effort.
“In the last five minutes we trusted ourselves to back our D[efense] obviously and got the job done,” he said.
Chiefs captain Sam Cane rated his side’s performance as probably their best in the post-COVID-19 lockdown competition, but it was still not good enough.
“We got off to a slow start, but we fought our way back into it, and it’s a 100 meter field, but this game was decided by inches. We’ve just got to hang in there. It’s tough,” he said.
Matt Duffie, getting a rare start for the Blues with Beauden Barrett moving to flyhalf, ran round Damian McKenzie for the first Blues try and Tuipulotu crashed over for the second.
Barrett converted both, while Damian McKenzie converted the Chiefs’ sole first-half try to Lachlan Boshier.
The Chiefs produced a try to Solomon Alaimalo with the conversion and a penalty to McKenzie putting them ahead 17-14.
However, they could not capitalize on the late pressure after Christie sneaked through.
