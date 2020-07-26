Hurricanes’ 34-32 win ends Crusaders’ four-year unbeaten run in Christchurch

AFP, CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand





A standout performance by Peter Umaga-Jensen yesterday sealed an “awesome” 34-32 victory for the Wellington Hurricanes as they ended the Canterbury Crusaders’ remarkable four-year unbeaten home run in Christchurch.

Richie Mo’unga had a chance to send the game into overtime with a 78th minute conversion for the Crusaders, but his sideline conversion just went wide.

It was the Crusaders’ first loss at home in 37 games since they were also beaten by the Hurricanes in July 2016.

It was also their first loss in New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa competition while the Hurricanes, who lost their first two matches, are now on a four-match winning streak.

Umaga-Jensen, a nephew of former All Blacks great Tana Umaga, set up two first-half tries by Wes Goosen for the Hurricanes to turn with a 21-17 advantage and then scored a crucial try himself in the 61st minute to push the Hurricanes to a 31-20 lead.

The Crusaders, renowned for dominating the closing quarter, came back with tries to Quinten Strange and Sevu Reece either side of a Jordie Barrett penalty.

Hurricanes skipper T.J. Perenara called it “an awesome game” that kept his side’s title hopes alive.

As part of their psychological preparation for the match, Perenara said the Hurricanes had watched a video of their stunning 2016 win in Christchurch.

“It’s been a long time since anyone’s won down here,” he said. “We spoke about it early in the week, then we made the week about us.”

Before the match began, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson singled out inside center Ngani Laumape as the Hurricanes danger man, but it was his outside Umaga-Jensen who caused the most problems, as he repeatedly punched his way through the Crusaders.

“They exposed our D [defense] a few times. They wanted it more,” Crusaders captain Codie Taylor said. “They attacked really well, they went to the middle of the field and got some of our bigger boys caught in the middle and attacked with their backs.”