England batsman Ollie Pope said that life in a biosecure bubble was “challenging and intense” after making valuable runs during the third Test against the West Indies — Pope’s unbeaten 91 guided England to 258-4 at stumps on Friday’s first day at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
It was an important innings, with England slipping to 92-3 after losing the toss in the finale of a three-match campaign.
Pope’s four previous knocks this series had yielded a combined tally of just 43 runs.
The 22-year-old admitted after stumps that he had struggled with the protocols put in place for a series marking international cricket’s return from the COVID-19 lockdown, with both sides confined to on-site hotels at the grounds for the duration of the campaign.
“To be honest, I’ve found it challenging being in such an intense environment,” Pope said.
“I’ve missed out in the first two games and not been able to get away,” he added. “The hotel overlooks the cricket ground, but you can’t go out for a coffee, you can’t see your family... It isn’t easy. You can actually think about your batting — your failures — a little more than normal, so to get runs is a nice feeling.”
“In the second innings [of the first Test] at Southampton, I got out late in the day and 20 minutes after getting out, I was back in my room,” Pope said. “It ends up playing in your mind over and over again.”
However, Pope said that his teammates had helped him to maintain his morale.
“It is a tight-knit group, so if someone is struggling a bit, we have each other’s back,” he added.
In Friday’s match, Pope received fine support from Jos Buttler in an unbroken stand of 136, with the wicketkeeper’s 56 not out his first fifty in 14 Test innings.
“One of the things we talk about is if you get yourself in, cash in and make it as big as possible,” Pope said.
“Of course you want to get your hundred,” Pope said, when asked about the prospect of completing what would be the second century of his 10-Test career and his first on home soil.
“But I’ll try to switch off this evening: chill out, watch a film, maybe take a sleeping tablet before bed,” Pope added. “I haven’t gotten there yet, but it would be a nice feeling.”
