The West Indies yesterday took two early wickets as both Dom Sibley and England captain Joe Root fell cheaply on the first day of the decisive third Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
England were 66-2 at lunch, with opener Rory Burns 33 not out and Ben Stokes, the batting hero of their second-Test win, on 7.
It took the West Indies just five balls to strike after captain Jason Holder won the toss on an overcast morning.
Sibley had frustrated the West Indies with a near eight-hour century during England’s 113-run win in the second Test that leveled the three-match series at 1-1, but yesterday he was trapped leg before wicket for a duck to a full-length delivery from Kemar Roach, with Sibley not even bothering to review.
There was a worrying moment for the tourists when fast bowler Shannon Gabriel limped off midway through his fourth over with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.
The West Indies had selected just three front-line pacemen for the match, with giant off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall replacing Alzarri Joseph in the only change to their side.
However, Gabriel did eventually return following what a team spokesman said was “general tightness.”
England had dropped No. 3 batsman Zak Crawley and left-arm paceman Sam Curran, with their places taken by express paceman Jofra Archer and veteran spearhead James Anderson.
Left-hander Burns drove Roach through the covers for the match’s first boundary in the 12th over, but after England had made steady progress they gifted the West Indies a second wicket.
Burns cut Cornwall and Root called him through for what was always going to be, at best, a tight single.
However, Root failed to beat Roston Chase’s direct hit from backward-point and was run out for 17, with England 47-2.
Archer had been left out of the second Test for breaching the regulations designed to prevent COVID-19 infections after making an unauthorized trip home.
The bowler had subsequently said that he had been subjected to online racist abuse, but Root, speaking at the toss, said: “Jofra is ready to play. Over the last couple of days he’s got his smile back, he’s bowled with real pace in the nets.”
