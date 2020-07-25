Betts gets souvenirs in Dodgers romp

AP, LOS ANGELES





Mookie Betts singled in the seventh inning for his first hit as a Los Angeles Dodger, then signaled for the ball.

That, along with the lineup card, is headed for a display in his house.

“This is something I’ll always remember,” he said on Thursday after scoring the go-ahead run in an 8-1 opening victory over the San Francisco Giants in a fan-less stadium. “It’s just a new chapter in life.”

Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, left, scores on a fielder’s choice as Tyler Heineman of the San Francisco Giants, center, takes a late throw in their National League game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday. Photo: AP

Betts went one for five with two strikeouts, a day after signing a US$365 million contract covering next season to 2032.

Betts spoke without his bat when he kneeled during the national anthem. Teammates Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy stood resting a hand on each of his shoulders. Giants manager Gabe Kapler, in his first game, kneeled, too.

“It was just unity,” Betts said. “We’re all on the same team, we’re all here for change, even the Giants.”

Betts’ perspective on kneeling has changed since 2016, when he said he would not take such action. His father, Willie, served in Vietnam with the US Air Force.

“I wasn’t educated, and that’s my fault,” Betts said. “I know my dad served and I’ll never disrespect the flag, but there also has to be change. Kneeling is for the injustice.”

Kike Hernandez homered and drove in five runs while tying his career high with four hits for Los Angeles.

“It’s a great feeling,” Hernandez said.

Justin Turner grounded into a fielder’s choice and Betts beat second baseman Donovan Solano’s throw to the plate to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning.

The Giants lost their video challenge of the call after Betts slid headfirst.

“If that out is recorded at the plate, I think we’re talking about a much different game,” Kapler said.

Betts struck out with the bases loaded, ending a five-run inning that made it 6-1.

Adam Kolarek (1-0) got the victory with 1-2/3 innings of relief.

Dustin May became the first Dodgers rookie to start on opening day since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981 after Clayton Kershaw went on the injured list because of a back issue.

It was similar to when Valenzuela was a late replacement for the injured Jerry Reuss.

“He kept his composure,” Hernandez said. “He wasn’t nervous or intimidated by the amount of cardboards [cutouts] we had in the stands.”

May allowed one run and seven hits in 4-1/3 innings, striking out four and walking none.

“It’s the kind of thing you dream about, throwing on opening day,” May said. “Once the first pitch was thrown I was all good and ready to get going.”

May originally was not on the 30-man active roster and the 22-year-old found himself pressed into duty after Kershaw’s back stiffened during a workout on Tuesday.

Pablo Sandoval’s sacrifice fly scored San Francisco’s lone run.

Tyler Rogers (0-1) took the loss.

Giants starter Johnny Cueto allowed one run and five hits over four innings.