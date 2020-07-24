The NBA has severed ties to a training center in China’s Xinjiang region, where Beijing faces growing international condemnation over its treatment of minorities.
In a letter published online by US Senator Marsha Blackburn, the NBA also said that it had lost “hundreds of millions of dollars” in revenue after Chinese broadcasters dropped its games last year amid a bitter row triggered when a Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey expressed support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protests.
The NBA statements were contained in the letter to Blackburn dated Tuesday that was posted on the politician’s US Senate Web page.
Signed by NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, it was sent in response to questions raised by Blackburn about NBA involvement in Xinjiang, described by the US senator as “one of the world’s worst humanitarian zones.”
“The NBA has had no involvement with the Xinjiang basketball academy for more than a year, and the relationship has been terminated,” Tatum wrote in the letter, which was confirmed as genuine by an NBA official.
More than 1 million Uighurs and other minorities, mostly Muslim Turkic peoples, have been imprisoned in internment camps in Xinjiang, where they undergo political indoctrination, human rights groups say.
The NBA’s lucrative broadcast and merchandise interests in China went into a tailspin after Morey’s tweet regarding Hong Kong protesters in October last year. The comments caused state broadcaster China Central Television to stop showing NBA games.
“The financial impact of NBA games not airing on television in China has been significant,” Tatum wrote. “We estimate the loss of revenue to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.”
