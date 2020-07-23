SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Lightning-hit goalie returns

When 16-year-old goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky was rushed to the hospital after being struck by lightning during a warmup on July 4, few thought he would survive. Stadium footage showed a lightning bolt landing directly on Zaborovsky, who collapsed unconscious. Coach Anton Basov performed first aid and Zaborovsky was taken to a hospital where he was put in an induced coma. Less than three weeks later, he has returned to his team. The only thing that reminds him of the incident is a burn on his chest, where he had been wearing a chain. “It was difficult to breathe, but that’s about it,” he said, adding that he did not remember anything from that day.

NFL

Fifty-nine test positive: union

Fifty-nine players have tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL Players’ Association said, with rookies scheduled to report to their teams on Tuesday next week, the day training camps open for all players. Including other individuals within the league, such as staff members, who have tested positive, the total number of cases stand at 95, a union spokesman said. “The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season,” the union said in a statement on Monday.

SOCCER

Stars back women’s team

A group of celebrities led by Hollywood star Natalie Portman has founded a women’s professional soccer team set to debut in 2022, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) said on Tuesday. Big names involved in the effort include actresses Jessica Chastain, Eva Longoria, America Ferrera and Jennifer Garner, as well as tennis star Serena Williams. “A majority woman-founded group” led by Portman “has secured the exclusive right to bring a professional women’s soccer team to Los Angeles to kick off in spring 2022,” the league said. The team’s formal name is yet to be announced, but “the group has formally coined itself ‘Angel City’ in honor of its planned home in Los Angeles,” the statement said. It would become the league’s 11th team. The founding investor group includes Williams’ young daughter, Olympia, and several former US Women’s National Team players, including Mia Hamm, Lauren Cheney Holiday and Abby Wambach. “Today we take an exciting step by announcing the first women majority-owned and led ownership group,” said Portman, who won an Oscar in 2011 for her role in Black Swan. “This has the power to make tangible change for female athletes both in our community and in the professional sphere.”

ATHLETICS

Long jumper shot dead

Tony Martin, a recording-breaking long jumper for Michigan State University, has been shot and killed at the age of 19. Martin shattered Michigan’s long jump record with a leap of 8.07m while still in high school. The jump tied one of Olympic legend Carl Lewis’ marks for the seventh-longest of all-time, Mile Split USA said. Police in Saginaw, where Martin grew up, said that he was shot and killed outside a gas station in the early hours of Sunday morning. They are now investigating his death as part of a double homicide.