SOCCER
Lightning-hit goalie returns
When 16-year-old goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky was rushed to the hospital after being struck by lightning during a warmup on July 4, few thought he would survive. Stadium footage showed a lightning bolt landing directly on Zaborovsky, who collapsed unconscious. Coach Anton Basov performed first aid and Zaborovsky was taken to a hospital where he was put in an induced coma. Less than three weeks later, he has returned to his team. The only thing that reminds him of the incident is a burn on his chest, where he had been wearing a chain. “It was difficult to breathe, but that’s about it,” he said, adding that he did not remember anything from that day.
NFL
Fifty-nine test positive: union
Fifty-nine players have tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL Players’ Association said, with rookies scheduled to report to their teams on Tuesday next week, the day training camps open for all players. Including other individuals within the league, such as staff members, who have tested positive, the total number of cases stand at 95, a union spokesman said. “The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season,” the union said in a statement on Monday.
SOCCER
Stars back women’s team
A group of celebrities led by Hollywood star Natalie Portman has founded a women’s professional soccer team set to debut in 2022, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) said on Tuesday. Big names involved in the effort include actresses Jessica Chastain, Eva Longoria, America Ferrera and Jennifer Garner, as well as tennis star Serena Williams. “A majority woman-founded group” led by Portman “has secured the exclusive right to bring a professional women’s soccer team to Los Angeles to kick off in spring 2022,” the league said. The team’s formal name is yet to be announced, but “the group has formally coined itself ‘Angel City’ in honor of its planned home in Los Angeles,” the statement said. It would become the league’s 11th team. The founding investor group includes Williams’ young daughter, Olympia, and several former US Women’s National Team players, including Mia Hamm, Lauren Cheney Holiday and Abby Wambach. “Today we take an exciting step by announcing the first women majority-owned and led ownership group,” said Portman, who won an Oscar in 2011 for her role in Black Swan. “This has the power to make tangible change for female athletes both in our community and in the professional sphere.”
ATHLETICS
Long jumper shot dead
Tony Martin, a recording-breaking long jumper for Michigan State University, has been shot and killed at the age of 19. Martin shattered Michigan’s long jump record with a leap of 8.07m while still in high school. The jump tied one of Olympic legend Carl Lewis’ marks for the seventh-longest of all-time, Mile Split USA said. Police in Saginaw, where Martin grew up, said that he was shot and killed outside a gas station in the early hours of Sunday morning. They are now investigating his death as part of a double homicide.
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) yesterday revealed plans to cull South African teams and Argentina’s Jaguares from Super Rugby next year, in what would be a ruthless shake-up for the competition. NZR’s planned revamp of the flagship southern hemisphere club tournament would contain New Zealand’s five existing teams, two to four from Australia and one newcomer from the Pacific, giving the sprawling competition a strong trans-Tasman focus. South Africa, which cofounded Super Rugby in 1996 with Australia and New Zealand, would see its five teams dumped, along with the Buenos Aires-based Jaguares. NZR chief executive Mark Robinson blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the “extremely
Judo’s founder Jigoro Kano was decades ahead of his time by empowering women to take up the sport that prizes technique over brute force. However, Japan’s female judoka have long grappled for equality, enduring discrimination and a headline-grabbing abuse scandal even while they were winning recognition with their brilliance on the mat. Kano told his early disciples that the more subtle form of the martial art as practiced by women at the time “would be the real legacy” of judo — more so than power-based judo by men. Indeed, a key principle of judo is ju yoku go wo seisu (roughly translated as
Kyle Busch was hit with a wave of backlash when he griped about drivers who lack the experience to race at NASCAR’s top level. This was last year, after the opening race of the playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, when Busch ran into the back of Garrett Smithley, who was 12 laps down. “We’re at the top echelon of motorsports, and we’ve got guys who have never won Late Model races running on the race track,” Busch said. “It’s pathetic. They don’t know where to go.” Busch’s point was lost in his delivery and he was quickly painted as an entitled champion
The COVID-19 pandemic has turned sport on its head and nowhere more so than in tennis, where the often-controversial Nick Kyrgios has been anointed as “St Nick” for his moral leadership during the crisis. Best known for his flamboyant persona and spectacular on-court tantrums, Kyrgios has long been a provocative and polarizing figure as he racked up a string of fines and bans. However, the combustible Australian has shown a different side over the past few weeks as he took Novak Djokovic and other top players to task for their “stupidity” and risky behavior. It followed the world No. 1’s decision to press