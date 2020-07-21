Broad strikes early as England turn the screw, eye victory

AFP, MANCHESTER, England





Stuart Broad yesterday took two quick wickets to leave the West Indies reeling as England pressed for a series-leveling win in the second Test after a dashing innings by Ben Stokes.

The West Indies were 25-3 at lunch on the final day at Old Trafford in Manchester, chasing a nominal target of 312 after the hosts declared, but with their main goal to bat out the day and preserve their 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Recalled paceman Broad, controversially rested from England’s four-wicket defeat in the first Test in Southampton, had figures of 2-17 from six overs at lunch.

England’s Ben Stokes hits a six against the West Indies on the fifth and final day of the second Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Broad had already rocked the West Indies with a spell of three wickets for one run in 14 balls during their first innings and he was on target again yesterday, as England’s second-most successful Test bowler of all time struck just five balls into the tourists’ second innings.

Broad had John Campbell caught behind by Jos Buttler, although it needed the bowler’s plea for a review, which England captain Joe Root answered at the last moment, to reveal a thin edge.

Chris Woakes then had Kraigg Brathwaite, who top-scored with 75 in the tourists’ first innings, trapped leg before wicket for 12.

The West Indies were 23-3 when Broad bowled Shai Hope with an excellent delivery that clipped the top of off-stump.

Earlier, Stokes, promoted to open in a quest for quick runs, made 78 not out off 57 balls, including four fours and three sixes, to take England to 129-3 declared in their second innings.

Having batted cautiously before upping the tempo during a brilliant 176 in England’s first innings of 469-9 declared, all-rounder Stokes produced another brilliantly judged batting display.

England resumed on their overnight 37-2, with Stokes 16 not out and Root 8 not out.

Stokes should have been out for 29 when he slogged Shannon Gabriel to deep extra-cover, only for Campbell to drop a routine catch.

Stokes punished the West Indies for that error, going to his half-century with a six off Gabriel that cleared the towering Jason Holder at long-off.

Root was then run out, but Stokes continued his assault by powerfully driving Holder for six.

With England having scored 92 runs off 11 overs, Root declared to give them 85 overs in which to force the victory.