Stuart Broad yesterday took two quick wickets to leave the West Indies reeling as England pressed for a series-leveling win in the second Test after a dashing innings by Ben Stokes.
The West Indies were 25-3 at lunch on the final day at Old Trafford in Manchester, chasing a nominal target of 312 after the hosts declared, but with their main goal to bat out the day and preserve their 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Recalled paceman Broad, controversially rested from England’s four-wicket defeat in the first Test in Southampton, had figures of 2-17 from six overs at lunch.
Photo: AFP
Broad had already rocked the West Indies with a spell of three wickets for one run in 14 balls during their first innings and he was on target again yesterday, as England’s second-most successful Test bowler of all time struck just five balls into the tourists’ second innings.
Broad had John Campbell caught behind by Jos Buttler, although it needed the bowler’s plea for a review, which England captain Joe Root answered at the last moment, to reveal a thin edge.
Chris Woakes then had Kraigg Brathwaite, who top-scored with 75 in the tourists’ first innings, trapped leg before wicket for 12.
The West Indies were 23-3 when Broad bowled Shai Hope with an excellent delivery that clipped the top of off-stump.
Earlier, Stokes, promoted to open in a quest for quick runs, made 78 not out off 57 balls, including four fours and three sixes, to take England to 129-3 declared in their second innings.
Having batted cautiously before upping the tempo during a brilliant 176 in England’s first innings of 469-9 declared, all-rounder Stokes produced another brilliantly judged batting display.
England resumed on their overnight 37-2, with Stokes 16 not out and Root 8 not out.
Stokes should have been out for 29 when he slogged Shannon Gabriel to deep extra-cover, only for Campbell to drop a routine catch.
Stokes punished the West Indies for that error, going to his half-century with a six off Gabriel that cleared the towering Jason Holder at long-off.
Root was then run out, but Stokes continued his assault by powerfully driving Holder for six.
With England having scored 92 runs off 11 overs, Root declared to give them 85 overs in which to force the victory.
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) yesterday revealed plans to cull South African teams and Argentina’s Jaguares from Super Rugby next year, in what would be a ruthless shake-up for the competition. NZR’s planned revamp of the flagship southern hemisphere club tournament would contain New Zealand’s five existing teams, two to four from Australia and one newcomer from the Pacific, giving the sprawling competition a strong trans-Tasman focus. South Africa, which cofounded Super Rugby in 1996 with Australia and New Zealand, would see its five teams dumped, along with the Buenos Aires-based Jaguares. NZR chief executive Mark Robinson blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the “extremely
Judo’s founder Jigoro Kano was decades ahead of his time by empowering women to take up the sport that prizes technique over brute force. However, Japan’s female judoka have long grappled for equality, enduring discrimination and a headline-grabbing abuse scandal even while they were winning recognition with their brilliance on the mat. Kano told his early disciples that the more subtle form of the martial art as practiced by women at the time “would be the real legacy” of judo — more so than power-based judo by men. Indeed, a key principle of judo is ju yoku go wo seisu (roughly translated as
The CTBC Brothers on Tuesday in a makeup game that had spanned two months limited the Uni-President Lions to one run to clinch the CPBL half-season title in a 6-1 victory. To mark the occasion, team sponsor CTBC Bank yesterday announced limited-time offers, while other sponsors are offering discounts on dining and shopping. In the bottom of the ninth inning, when Brothers southpaw Jose De Paula struck out the Lions’ final batter, Kao Kuo-ching, streamers in the team’s trademark yellow filled the air over the 5,500 capacity crowd in Tainan Municipal Stadium. De Paula had started on the mound in the same stadium
The COVID-19 pandemic has turned sport on its head and nowhere more so than in tennis, where the often-controversial Nick Kyrgios has been anointed as “St Nick” for his moral leadership during the crisis. Best known for his flamboyant persona and spectacular on-court tantrums, Kyrgios has long been a provocative and polarizing figure as he racked up a string of fines and bans. However, the combustible Australian has shown a different side over the past few weeks as he took Novak Djokovic and other top players to task for their “stupidity” and risky behavior. It followed the world No. 1’s decision to press