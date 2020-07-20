Sun shines in Manchester as England seek wickets

Reuters





The West Indies reached 118-2 at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test in Manchester yesterday, trailing hosts England by 351 runs in the first innings.

After day 3 of the Test was washed out, the West Indies resumed on 32-1 in bright sunshine, with Kraigg Brathwaite and Alzarri Joseph at the crease and the visitors 437 runs behind.

Joseph was dropped early on by Ben Stokes in the slips off Chris Woakes’ bowling, but spinner Dom Bess came on and struck with his second delivery to have the Windies nightwatchman caught at short-leg by Ollie Pope for 32.

England captain Joe Root, center, loses his hat as the ball flies past him on the fourth day of the second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, yesterday. Photo: AFP

However, Shai Hope (25 not out) came out and steadied the innings, stitching together a 48-run partnership with Brathwaite, who was unbeaten on 41.

England declared their first innings on day 2 on 469-9, on the back of centuries from Ben Stokes (176) and opener Dom Sibley (120).

The West Indies have a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series, which is being played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after winning the first Test in Southampton.

Umpires Richard Illingworth, second left, and Michael Gough, second right, examine the ball during the England-West Indies Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, yesterday. Photo: AP

The third Test is also to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.