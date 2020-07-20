Seven months after leaving Pep Guardiola’s side, Mikel Arteta on Saturday outwitted his mentor to ensure his first season as Arsenal manager will end with an FA Cup final.
In only his 25th match as a manager, Arteta masterminded a 2-0 victory — secured by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double — that ended Manchester City’s title defense.
It was a cup won as part of a treble last season when Arteta was assistant to Guardiola at City and fans were still allowed to pack into the national stadium.
Photo: Reuters
Just a few hundred key personnel were allowed into Wembley for Saturday’s semi-final as the 90,000-capacity stadium was largely empty for the first time for a top-level game due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
“It’s very sad we cannot enjoy this moment with our fans and enjoy watching the team and achieving the final,” said Arteta, who replaced Unai Emery as Arsenal manager in December. “We have great chemistry. They really believe in what we are trying to do and you can sense that.”
Manchester United were to play Chelsea in the other semi-final after press time last night.
“We did it because we were humble and we understood the way we have to play and we took the opportunities to score,” Arsenal defender David Luiz said. “It’s a good process, we have an amazing coach and he wants to bring us the best football, but it’s not zero to 100.”
City had only one shot on target when Raheem Sterling struck at goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez before Arsenal’s opener.
The goal was the culmination of an 18-pass move involving 10 players — straight from the Guardiola playbook.
Aubameyang, who had just squandered a chance to score, slid in ahead of Kyle Walker at the far post to poke in Nicolas Pepe’s cross in the 19th minute.
Sterling had chances to level at the start of the second half, striking wide and over in the opening minutes.
Aubameyang secured Arsenal’s passage into the final in the 71st minute. Played in by Kieran Tierney, the striker cut in from the left flank and poked the ball between Ederson’s legs for his 25th goal of the season.
The FA Cup is the second trophy surrendered by City this season after losing the Premier League title to Liverpool.
“We wanted to play the [FA Cup] final one week before the [Champions League Real] Madrid game to be in rhythm, but we missed this chance,” Guardiola said.
Second in the Premier League, City already know that they will be in the Champions League next season after overturning a two-season European ban.
