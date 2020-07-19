Combustible Kyrgios dubbed ‘St Nick’

AFP, SYDNEY





The COVID-19 pandemic has turned sport on its head and nowhere more so than in tennis, where the often-controversial Nick Kyrgios has been anointed as “St Nick” for his moral leadership during the crisis.

Best known for his flamboyant persona and spectacular on-court tantrums, Kyrgios has long been a provocative and polarizing figure as he racked up a string of fines and bans.

However, the combustible Australian has shown a different side over the past few weeks as he took Novak Djokovic and other top players to task for their “stupidity” and risky behavior.

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios reacts during his Australian Open men’s singles match against Spain’s Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park on Jan. 27. Photo: Reuters

It followed the world No. 1’s decision to press ahead with an exhibition tournament in the Balkans, where social distancing was minimal.

Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ — this takes the cake,” Kyrgios wrote on Twitter.

Kyrgios also lashed “selfish” Alexander Zverev after he was spotted partying despite vowing to self-isolate following Djokovic’s Adria Tour, while questioning Dominic Thiem’s intellect after the Austrian hit out at his criticism.

The exchanges follow Kyrgios’ admirable, and often emotional, efforts to drum up support for victims of the devastating bushfires that ripped through Australia this year, earning him new respect.

Often lamented in the media as a loud mouth and wasted talent, Sydney’s Daily Telegraph is calling 40th-ranked Kyrgios the “voice of reason.”

“Crazy events are happening every day in sport, but the wackiest of all is Nick Kyrgios becoming a COVID crusader and the clear-thinking conscience of a twisted tennis world,” it wrote. “St Nick. Moral guardian. Who’d a thunk it?”

Tennis great John Newcombe also praised him for calling out players flouting COVID-19 protocols, but said he should do so less publicly.

“I know when we were playing, if you had a problem you took it to the person. You didn’t make it public. But it’s a different world, I guess,” he told reporters.

The “new Nick” is not to everyone’s liking, with some on social media suggesting that he is using the pandemic to raise his profile and reignite feuds with players that he does not get along with.

“He’s trying to be relevant off the court cuz everyone knows he can’t ever deliver on the court,” one user said, while another said: “He’s using the virus as an excuse to do what he’s always done, which is criticize other players on social media.”

That criticism includes Djokovic, after last year Kyrgios said of the Serb: “I just feel like he has a sick obsession with wanting to be liked.”

“This whole celebration thing [blowing kisses to the crowd] that he does after matches, it’s like so cringeworthy,” he added.

Kyrgios also has history with Zverev, whom he enraged in January by provocatively performing pushups when the German was serving double faults during the ATP Cup.

While Kyrgios, 25, will always have his critics, he also has a big fan base, with 1.4 million Instagram followers and hundreds of thousands on Twitter.

As Serena Williams’ coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, said this week: “He [Kyrgios] is one of the only guys beside the top three who fills up the stadiums.”

“He is provocative and he exaggerates, but that’s how he is — and that’s why he is an interesting character and a lot of people like him,” he added.

The Sydney Morning Herald said that Kyrgios’ COVID-19 criticisms were “part of an image-rebuild” that started with his bushfire fundraising after a series of on-court scandals last year.

“He has endorsements with Nike, Yonex and Beats headphones. Now that he is the world ambassador against tennis dickheads, he puts himself even more firmly into the hands of corporate image-makers,” it wrote.