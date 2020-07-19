Issak Fines yesterday scored a 77th-minute try to help the ACT Brumbies to a 24-23 victory over the New South Wales Waratahs in Super Rugby AU.
Bayley Kuenzle, who replaced injured flyhalf Noah Lolesio in the first half, slotted the conversion adjacent to the posts to give the Brumbies the one-point advantage they held on to.
The Brumbies moved to second on nine points in the domestic competition, one behind the Queensland Reds, who have played one more game.
The Canberra-based side had won their past four matches against the Waratahs, including a 47-14 thrashing in their final game before Super Rugby was shut down in March due to COVID-19.
The Waratahs looked like they would break that streak when they held a 23-17 lead, but then seemed to shut down the game rather than try to add points, which gave the Brumbies the chance they needed.
The home side had capitalized on a man advantage in the first half, when Brumbies winger Andy Muirhead was given a yellow card by referee Angus Gardiner after a succession of team penalties.
Hooker Tom Horton and winger James Ramm scored tries to give the Waratahs a 20-5 lead while Muirhead was off the field.
Brumbies flanker Tom Cusack had opened the scoring with a seventh-minute try, before the Waratahs earned a succession of penalties and took a 6-5 lead through the boot of flyhalf Will Harrison.
Horton and Ramm crossed before hooker Folau Fainga’a and loose forward Rob Valetini acted to make it 20-17 at halftime.
Harrison slotted his third penalty in the 50th minute and as the Waratahs looked to shut down the game, Fine’s try secured a victory for the Brumbies.
Kamaru Usman put on a Fight Island masterclass yesterday to retain his UFC welterweight world title by grinding down a brave Jorge Masvidal in Abu Dhabi. “I’m at the top of the mountain and everyone’s looking at me,” said the 33-year-old Usman after scoring a unanimous points decision 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 on the three judges’ cards. The Nigerian-American Usman (17-1) looked the fresher fighter, with Masvidal (35-14) having taken the UFC251 headline bout at just six days’ notice when Brazil’s Gilbert Burns (19-3) tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to travel. The Las Vegas-based UFC pulled off a power-packed schedule with
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) yesterday revealed plans to cull South African teams and Argentina’s Jaguares from Super Rugby next year, in what would be a ruthless shake-up for the competition. NZR’s planned revamp of the flagship southern hemisphere club tournament would contain New Zealand’s five existing teams, two to four from Australia and one newcomer from the Pacific, giving the sprawling competition a strong trans-Tasman focus. South Africa, which cofounded Super Rugby in 1996 with Australia and New Zealand, would see its five teams dumped, along with the Buenos Aires-based Jaguares. NZR chief executive Mark Robinson blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the “extremely
Judo’s founder Jigoro Kano was decades ahead of his time by empowering women to take up the sport that prizes technique over brute force. However, Japan’s female judoka have long grappled for equality, enduring discrimination and a headline-grabbing abuse scandal even while they were winning recognition with their brilliance on the mat. Kano told his early disciples that the more subtle form of the martial art as practiced by women at the time “would be the real legacy” of judo — more so than power-based judo by men. Indeed, a key principle of judo is ju yoku go wo seisu (roughly translated as
The CTBC Brothers on Tuesday in a makeup game that had spanned two months limited the Uni-President Lions to one run to clinch the CPBL half-season title in a 6-1 victory. To mark the occasion, team sponsor CTBC Bank yesterday announced limited-time offers, while other sponsors are offering discounts on dining and shopping. In the bottom of the ninth inning, when Brothers southpaw Jose De Paula struck out the Lions’ final batter, Kao Kuo-ching, streamers in the team’s trademark yellow filled the air over the 5,500 capacity crowd in Tainan Municipal Stadium. De Paula had started on the mound in the same stadium