England need to bowl the West Indies out cheaply and try to force a follow-on to have any chance of winning the second Test, seamer Sam Curran said ahead of the third day yesterday, which was delayed by rain.
The Windies were trailing by 437 runs.
The West Indies, who lead the series 1-0, were to resume on 32-1 after England piled up 469-9 declared.
Photo: AP
“If we do get washed out today, it is quite obvious what we need to do to win the game,” Curran told Sky television. “We need to bowl them out cheaply in the first innings and try to get them following on. There is no reason why we cannot do that.”
“It’s going to be a big workload for the bowlers, but we are nice and fresh and hopefully we can do something for the team,” he added.
Curran was brought into the England attack after the first Test in Southampton, which West Indies won by four wickets.
The hosts are without Jofra Archer, left out because he breached bio-secure protocols, as well as James Anderson and Mark Wood, who were rested.
England face a tough schedule with six Tests in a seven-week period, as Pakistan visit after the West Indies.
“That’s why coming into the summer, it was clear there was going to be a rotation policy and that’s why we have a totally different attack for this game,” Curran said.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Kamaru Usman put on a Fight Island masterclass yesterday to retain his UFC welterweight world title by grinding down a brave Jorge Masvidal in Abu Dhabi. “I’m at the top of the mountain and everyone’s looking at me,” said the 33-year-old Usman after scoring a unanimous points decision 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 on the three judges’ cards. The Nigerian-American Usman (17-1) looked the fresher fighter, with Masvidal (35-14) having taken the UFC251 headline bout at just six days’ notice when Brazil’s Gilbert Burns (19-3) tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to travel. The Las Vegas-based UFC pulled off a power-packed schedule with
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) yesterday revealed plans to cull South African teams and Argentina’s Jaguares from Super Rugby next year, in what would be a ruthless shake-up for the competition. NZR’s planned revamp of the flagship southern hemisphere club tournament would contain New Zealand’s five existing teams, two to four from Australia and one newcomer from the Pacific, giving the sprawling competition a strong trans-Tasman focus. South Africa, which cofounded Super Rugby in 1996 with Australia and New Zealand, would see its five teams dumped, along with the Buenos Aires-based Jaguares. NZR chief executive Mark Robinson blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the “extremely
Judo’s founder Jigoro Kano was decades ahead of his time by empowering women to take up the sport that prizes technique over brute force. However, Japan’s female judoka have long grappled for equality, enduring discrimination and a headline-grabbing abuse scandal even while they were winning recognition with their brilliance on the mat. Kano told his early disciples that the more subtle form of the martial art as practiced by women at the time “would be the real legacy” of judo — more so than power-based judo by men. Indeed, a key principle of judo is ju yoku go wo seisu (roughly translated as
The CTBC Brothers on Tuesday in a makeup game that had spanned two months limited the Uni-President Lions to one run to clinch the CPBL half-season title in a 6-1 victory. To mark the occasion, team sponsor CTBC Bank yesterday announced limited-time offers, while other sponsors are offering discounts on dining and shopping. In the bottom of the ninth inning, when Brothers southpaw Jose De Paula struck out the Lions’ final batter, Kao Kuo-ching, streamers in the team’s trademark yellow filled the air over the 5,500 capacity crowd in Tainan Municipal Stadium. De Paula had started on the mound in the same stadium