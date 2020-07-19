England must force follow-on: Curran

Reuters, MANCHESTER, England





England need to bowl the West Indies out cheaply and try to force a follow-on to have any chance of winning the second Test, seamer Sam Curran said ahead of the third day yesterday, which was delayed by rain.

The Windies were trailing by 437 runs.

The West Indies, who lead the series 1-0, were to resume on 32-1 after England piled up 469-9 declared.

England’s Sam Curran walks past the covered pitch area after rain delayed the start of the third day of the second Test between England and the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, yesterday. Photo: AP

“If we do get washed out today, it is quite obvious what we need to do to win the game,” Curran told Sky television. “We need to bowl them out cheaply in the first innings and try to get them following on. There is no reason why we cannot do that.”

“It’s going to be a big workload for the bowlers, but we are nice and fresh and hopefully we can do something for the team,” he added.

Curran was brought into the England attack after the first Test in Southampton, which West Indies won by four wickets.

The hosts are without Jofra Archer, left out because he breached bio-secure protocols, as well as James Anderson and Mark Wood, who were rested.

England face a tough schedule with six Tests in a seven-week period, as Pakistan visit after the West Indies.

“That’s why coming into the summer, it was clear there was going to be a rotation policy and that’s why we have a totally different attack for this game,” Curran said.

Additional reporting by staff writer