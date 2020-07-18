American businessman Henry Mauriss is preparing a charm offensive in the UK as he pushes ahead with his rival offer for Newcastle United, according to people familiar with the matter.
Mauriss is discussing hiring a public relations adviser to help sell the merits of his proposal to acquire the soccer team, the people said, asking not to be identified as the talks are private.
He is seeking to raise the profile of his bid with Premier League officials and Newcastle United supporters, one of the people said.
The US investor, who is chief executive officer of media group ClearTV, is not a well-known figure in Britain. He has already met Newcastle United’s billionaire owner Mike Ashley to discuss his bid, the people said.
Mauriss is prepared to offer ￡350 million (US$441 million) for the team, according to one of the people.
That would top the ￡300 million proposal from a consortium of investors led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which Ashley accepted earlier this year.
While Newcastle United fans have been supportive of the Saudi Arabian bid, hopeful that it would provide the surest way to inject funds into the club, there is no certainty that the deal will go through.
The Premier League, which has the final say on takeovers of the UK’s top teams, has spent months deliberating the suitability of the proposed new owners.
Mauriss did not answer calls seeking comment.
Representatives for Ashley did not respond to requests for comment by telephone and text message.
A representative for the Saudi Arabian-led consortium declined to comment.
Newcastle are one of the UK’s best-supported teams, regularly drawing crowds of more than 50,000 people to their stadium in northeast England. Ashley has proven a divisive figure for their supporters during his 13 years in charge.
Angered by perceived mismanagement, fans staged boycotts and protests at home games prior to the COVID-19 lockdown and will expect any new owners to invest in players to make the club more competitive.
Newcastle have not won a major trophy for more than 50 years. They sit 13th on the Premier League table.
Kamaru Usman put on a Fight Island masterclass yesterday to retain his UFC welterweight world title by grinding down a brave Jorge Masvidal in Abu Dhabi. “I’m at the top of the mountain and everyone’s looking at me,” said the 33-year-old Usman after scoring a unanimous points decision 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 on the three judges’ cards. The Nigerian-American Usman (17-1) looked the fresher fighter, with Masvidal (35-14) having taken the UFC251 headline bout at just six days’ notice when Brazil’s Gilbert Burns (19-3) tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to travel. The Las Vegas-based UFC pulled off a power-packed schedule with
MONKEYS ALSO WIN: The Rakuten Monkeys kept the Brothers from the first-half title as they dominated the Uni-President Lions, scoring four in the fourth The CTBC Brothers still need another win to clinch the first-half CPBL title, despite thrashing the hapless Fubon Guardians 17-0 yesterday, after the Rakuten Monkeys beat the Uni-President Lions 9-2. Fans of CTBC Brothers were hoping to celebrate the first-half title, with a crowd of more than 10,000 packed into the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium for their home game against the Guardians. The figure was an attendance record for this year, when baseball and most other major sports events worldwide have been played in empty venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Entering the game, CTBC had pushed their magic number down to 2, meaning
Judo’s founder Jigoro Kano was decades ahead of his time by empowering women to take up the sport that prizes technique over brute force. However, Japan’s female judoka have long grappled for equality, enduring discrimination and a headline-grabbing abuse scandal even while they were winning recognition with their brilliance on the mat. Kano told his early disciples that the more subtle form of the martial art as practiced by women at the time “would be the real legacy” of judo — more so than power-based judo by men. Indeed, a key principle of judo is ju yoku go wo seisu (roughly translated as
TOP TWO: Auckland lost their first match after a run of seven wins across competitions, while Canterbury kept their unbeaten record in Super Rugby Aotearoa intact The Canterbury Crusaders saw off an intense challenge from the Auckland Blues in a furious final quarter to complete a 26-15 victory in their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash in Christchurch yesterday. The home side have now won all four of their Super Rugby Aotearoa matches and ended the Blues’ seven-game winning streak across the wider Super Rugby tournament before the COVID-19 lockdown and the local competition. The Crusaders seemed to be sparked into a furious response when center Braydon Ennor charged down an attempted conversion by Otere Black of a Rieko Ioane try. Ioane crossed in the 55th-minute when his side took a