Mauriss prepares Newcastle charm offensive

Bloomberg





American businessman Henry Mauriss is preparing a charm offensive in the UK as he pushes ahead with his rival offer for Newcastle United, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mauriss is discussing hiring a public relations adviser to help sell the merits of his proposal to acquire the soccer team, the people said, asking not to be identified as the talks are private.

He is seeking to raise the profile of his bid with Premier League officials and Newcastle United supporters, one of the people said.

The US investor, who is chief executive officer of media group ClearTV, is not a well-known figure in Britain. He has already met Newcastle United’s billionaire owner Mike Ashley to discuss his bid, the people said.

Mauriss is prepared to offer ￡350 million (US$441 million) for the team, according to one of the people.

That would top the ￡300 million proposal from a consortium of investors led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which Ashley accepted earlier this year.

While Newcastle United fans have been supportive of the Saudi Arabian bid, hopeful that it would provide the surest way to inject funds into the club, there is no certainty that the deal will go through.

The Premier League, which has the final say on takeovers of the UK’s top teams, has spent months deliberating the suitability of the proposed new owners.

Mauriss did not answer calls seeking comment.

Representatives for Ashley did not respond to requests for comment by telephone and text message.

A representative for the Saudi Arabian-led consortium declined to comment.

Newcastle are one of the UK’s best-supported teams, regularly drawing crowds of more than 50,000 people to their stadium in northeast England. Ashley has proven a divisive figure for their supporters during his 13 years in charge.

Angered by perceived mismanagement, fans staged boycotts and protests at home games prior to the COVID-19 lockdown and will expect any new owners to invest in players to make the club more competitive.

Newcastle have not won a major trophy for more than 50 years. They sit 13th on the Premier League table.