Every team in the NBA bubble has played golf. Most have had at least a few players go fishing. Some have taken boats out. Bowling is available for a few hours most nights. The barbers arrive for the first time later this week. The walking trail is usually occupied by coaches or players.
On occasion at Walt Disney World, basketball even gets played.
The so-called “bubble” in central Florida is where 22 teams have settled for about a week now, where they all are to remain for another month and where teams that make the playoffs would be for longer.
“We’re trying to just live our life,” Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “Have our best Disney life.”
This summer away from home is not ideal, for obvious reasons.
Players and coaches are away from their families, many teams are missing players or other personnel because of COVID-19 and there are daily reminders of the pandemic, as medical personnel arrive to swab everyone’s mouth and nasal passages for COVID-19 tests.
However, the league is trying to make the days at Disney go a little faster, with activities available almost around the clock.
Denver this week even turned an off day into time for a full-team pool workout.
“I don’t think you can ever build enough ‘we,’ enough togetherness,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
Golf has been the free-time hit so far. A new private driving range just for use by NBA players is scheduled to open tomorrow, just to keep up with their demand.
There is also the food.
Panned by some players upon arrival, the fare in quarantine was not quite to the level that NBA types are used to, but has generally gotten decent reviews since.
Teams have meal rooms set up with menus that were developed in cooperation with their own staffs and dietitians.
When all else fails, there are delivery options and room service.
“If you’re talking about it being a five-star restaurant, no, but if you talk about it being good food that you can eat and enjoy, I think it is,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said.
The NBA even developed an app for the Disney life. Every team was assigned a liaison to help book outings and handle needs, and the app includes everything from how to get food delivered to how to book extra practice time.
In short, there are many ways to keep busy in the bubble.
“I brought my bike — it’s yet to leave the room, but the thought is nice, hopefully someday I get on it,” Rivers said. “We’ve got a lot to do. It’s still not normal, but that’s fine with us. Again, we’re going to live the best Disney life that we can.”
