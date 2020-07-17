Serie A leaders Juventus on Wednesday continued to stutter toward a ninth straight league title as they threw away a two-goal lead before settling for a thrilling 3-3 draw at US Sassuolo.
Juventus are seven points ahead of Atalanta BC, with five games left to play after their winless run was extended to three matches.
SS Lazio, who missed the chance to retake second and cut the gap to Juventus to six points with a goalless draw against Udinese, are one point behind Atalanta in third.
Photo: AFP
“A coach demands continuity and at this moment, we don’t have it physically and mentally,” Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said. “We had very good moments that alternated with difficult moments. It should also be said that we are facing teams that arrive in great shape, such as Atalanta and Sassuolo. We have to solve the problem of these ups and downs.”
Juventus were two goals up within 12 minutes, thanks to Brazilian Danilo and Gonzalo Higuain.
However, despite the return of captain Giorgio Chiellini, the Turin giants showed signs of weakness in defense again and have conceded 11 goals in five games.
Sassuolo took advantage, with Filip Djuricic pulling one back for the hosts just before the half-hour mark, before Domenico Berardi curled in a free-kick on 50 minutes and Francesco Caputo blasted in a third four minutes later.
Alex Sandro headed Juventus level with 26 minutes to play, but the defending champions had goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to thank for securing a point as the Pole pulled off a string of late saves.
Juventus, in their previous two games, lost 4-2 to AC Milan and needed a 90th-minute Cristiano Ronaldo penalty-kick to snatch a 2-2 draw with Atalanta.
The Turin giants next host Lazio on Monday after Atalanta visit Verona this weekend, looking to cut the gap to four points.
“Now we must not do calculations, but only think game by game,” Sarri added.
Inter still harbor hopes of a late title push and had the chance to jump from fourth to second, six points behind Juventus, when traveling to face SPAL yesterday.
Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio, who were only one point adrift when Serie A returned following the COVID-19 lockdown, were held by Udinese after three consecutive defeats, as their hopes of a first Scudetto in two decades suffered another blow.
City rivals AS Roma, in fifth, continued their good form with a 2-1 win over ninth-placed Hellas Verona, thanks to a Jordan Veretout penalty and an Edin Dzeko header.
Roma are four points ahead of SSC Napoli and AC Milan.
AC Milan boosted their UEFA Europa League hopes with a 3-1 comeback win over Parma to move level on points with sixth-placed Napoli, who were held 1-1 at Bologna.
Stefano Pioli’s Milan are unbeaten in seven league games since the resumption.
Goals from Franck Kessie, Alessio Romagnoli and Hakan Calhanoglu saw off 12th-placed Parma, who had taken the lead thanks to a Jasmin Kurtic goal just before the break at the San Siro.
Milan sit six points clear of eighth-placed Sassuolo, with seventh likely to be enough for a Europa League spot due to Napoli’s Coppa Italia triumph.
Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso said he was worried ahead of the Champions League last-16 second leg against Barcelona after his side let a lead slip against Bologna.
“We have to play to prepare for Barcelona and with performances like this we will not go anywhere,” Gattuso said.
UC Sampdoria moved away from the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over 11th-placed Cagliari.
Kamaru Usman put on a Fight Island masterclass yesterday to retain his UFC welterweight world title by grinding down a brave Jorge Masvidal in Abu Dhabi. “I’m at the top of the mountain and everyone’s looking at me,” said the 33-year-old Usman after scoring a unanimous points decision 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 on the three judges’ cards. The Nigerian-American Usman (17-1) looked the fresher fighter, with Masvidal (35-14) having taken the UFC251 headline bout at just six days’ notice when Brazil’s Gilbert Burns (19-3) tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to travel. The Las Vegas-based UFC pulled off a power-packed schedule with
MONKEYS ALSO WIN: The Rakuten Monkeys kept the Brothers from the first-half title as they dominated the Uni-President Lions, scoring four in the fourth The CTBC Brothers still need another win to clinch the first-half CPBL title, despite thrashing the hapless Fubon Guardians 17-0 yesterday, after the Rakuten Monkeys beat the Uni-President Lions 9-2. Fans of CTBC Brothers were hoping to celebrate the first-half title, with a crowd of more than 10,000 packed into the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium for their home game against the Guardians. The figure was an attendance record for this year, when baseball and most other major sports events worldwide have been played in empty venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Entering the game, CTBC had pushed their magic number down to 2, meaning
The imagery evoked by Dana White’s idea was undeniably intoxicating: An octagon perched amid swaying palm trees on a white-sand beach, waves lapping at the canvas while mixed martial arts fighters traded blows in the tropical sun. A few months later, the project that came to be known as Fight Island is real and ready for competition. While Fight Island is not exactly the idyllic scene evoked by its name, the octagon inside an air-conditioned arena on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island also sits inside a bubble that seems highly unlikely to burst. “It’s the biggest thing we’ve ever undertaken,” White said. “I’m always
The MLB has its answer to penalty kicks, overtimes and shootouts, and it figures to stir just as much debate as all those other tiebreakers as it is to start each extra inning in its abbreviated, 60-game season by putting a runner on second base. The rule has been used since 2018 in the minor leagues, where it created more action and settled games sooner. “It’s like ‘arena baseball,’” said Scott Thorman, who managed the Kansas City Royals’ Single-A Carolina League affiliate in Wilmington, Delaware, last season. Those words might cause traditionalists to shudder. “I haven’t met anyone so far that likes it,” Washington