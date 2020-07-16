French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe, who led for the majority of the Tour de France last year, on Tuesday said that he would use next month’s Criterium du Dauphine to prepare for this year’s race.
Alaphilippe, 28, eventually had to bow to Ineos rider Egan Bernal with three stages to go in last year’s race.
The cycling season has been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Tour starting on Aug. 29 and finishing on Sept. 20.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I’m burning with desire to restart the season to see how I feel and what I can do,” Alaphilippe wrote on Twitter.
“The Criterium du Dauphine is the best preparation for the Tour de France,” he said in a separate statement from the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team. “It will be a unique edition, with many difficult stages, but it doesn’t frighten me. I would love to win a stage again, like last year.”
Alaphilippe is to begin his term with two races that he won last year: the one-day Strade Bianche on Aug. 1 and the Milan-San Remo a week later.
The four-day Criterium begins on Aug. 12 in Clermont-Ferrand before heading east and ending in the Alpine town of Megeve.
Four-time Tour winner Chris Froome, who is to leave Team Ineos for Team Israel Start-Up Nation next year, was ruled out of last year’s race after a crash in Dauphine, in which he suffered multiple fractures.
Kamaru Usman put on a Fight Island masterclass yesterday to retain his UFC welterweight world title by grinding down a brave Jorge Masvidal in Abu Dhabi. “I’m at the top of the mountain and everyone’s looking at me,” said the 33-year-old Usman after scoring a unanimous points decision 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 on the three judges’ cards. The Nigerian-American Usman (17-1) looked the fresher fighter, with Masvidal (35-14) having taken the UFC251 headline bout at just six days’ notice when Brazil’s Gilbert Burns (19-3) tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to travel. The Las Vegas-based UFC pulled off a power-packed schedule with
MONKEYS ALSO WIN: The Rakuten Monkeys kept the Brothers from the first-half title as they dominated the Uni-President Lions, scoring four in the fourth The CTBC Brothers still need another win to clinch the first-half CPBL title, despite thrashing the hapless Fubon Guardians 17-0 yesterday, after the Rakuten Monkeys beat the Uni-President Lions 9-2. Fans of CTBC Brothers were hoping to celebrate the first-half title, with a crowd of more than 10,000 packed into the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium for their home game against the Guardians. The figure was an attendance record for this year, when baseball and most other major sports events worldwide have been played in empty venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Entering the game, CTBC had pushed their magic number down to 2, meaning
Thailand international Pitsamai Sornsai, a new arrival for Inter Taoyuan, is to lead her team against Taipei Bravo tomorrow in the 10th round of the Taiwan Mulan Football League. Sornsai, who is nicknamed Pui, has attracted interest from media and fans as the first foreigner signed to play in Taiwan’s women’s league. Inter are among six teams battling for the title this year. The addition of Sornsai is a boost for the international profile of women’s soccer in Taiwan and elevates the competition. The 31-year-old brings a wealth of experience, including from the Asian Football Confederation’s Women’s Championship, the Southeast Asian Games and
Preparing to complete a ninth Serie A campaign without winning the scudetto, AC Milan decided that returning to the pinnacle of club soccer required a new approach. Roc Nation, the entertainment agency of US rapper Jay-Z is at the center of it, linking up with Milan to scour the world for sponsors, and use concerts and other high-profile events to attract new fans. And who better to ask about how to end a title drought than the team who just won their league for the first time in 30 years? “We have been talking to Liverpool, because they’ve been through the same path