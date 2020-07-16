Alaphilippe ‘burning with desire’ for season restart

AFP, PARIS





French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe, who led for the majority of the Tour de France last year, on Tuesday said that he would use next month’s Criterium du Dauphine to prepare for this year’s race.

Alaphilippe, 28, eventually had to bow to Ineos rider Egan Bernal with three stages to go in last year’s race.

The cycling season has been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Tour starting on Aug. 29 and finishing on Sept. 20.

France’s Julian Alaphilippe competes in the fourth stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, a 15.5km individual time trial in Saint-Amand-Montrond, France, on March 11. Photo: EPA-EFE

“I’m burning with desire to restart the season to see how I feel and what I can do,” Alaphilippe wrote on Twitter.

“The Criterium du Dauphine is the best preparation for the Tour de France,” he said in a separate statement from the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team. “It will be a unique edition, with many difficult stages, but it doesn’t frighten me. I would love to win a stage again, like last year.”

Alaphilippe is to begin his term with two races that he won last year: the one-day Strade Bianche on Aug. 1 and the Milan-San Remo a week later.

The four-day Criterium begins on Aug. 12 in Clermont-Ferrand before heading east and ending in the Alpine town of Megeve.

Four-time Tour winner Chris Froome, who is to leave Team Ineos for Team Israel Start-Up Nation next year, was ruled out of last year’s race after a crash in Dauphine, in which he suffered multiple fractures.