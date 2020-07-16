An underwhelming Chelsea on Tuesday boosted their chances of a spot in next season’s Champions League, overcoming a slow start to beat relegated Norwich City 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.
Olivier Giroud scored with virtually the last touch of the first half as Chelsea consolidated third place in the Premier League, and moved four points above Leicester City and Manchester United in the battle for a top-four finish.
It was an eighth successive league defeat for Norwich, who were condemned to relegation after losing to West Ham United on Saturday last week.
Photo: AP
Chelsea struggled to convert their overwhelming number of possessions into goals, failing even to fire a shot in anger before Christian Pulisic hit one into the side netting in the 27th minute.
The US international, who has been a revelation for Chelsea since the league returned after its COVID-19 hiatus, then showed some sharp skill nine minutes later.
His first touch allowed him to bring the ball down with his back to the goal and then he swiveled to shoot on target, forcing Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul to tip the ball over the top.
Kurt Zouma then headed the resultant corner narrowly wide.
Pressure from Chelsea, who made five changes after losing at Sheffield United on Saturday, eventually paid off three minutes into first-half stoppage-time when Pulisic’s cross was met by a diving Giroud to head home from point-blank range.
“It was important to score before halftime, but we should have scored more goals. We had a lot of possessions,” Giroud said. “I think the team was a bit under pressure because we needed the win. Our determination to do well tonight was very high, but the most important was the three points.”
The Norwich side were more adventurous after the break, but Chelsea still had a lion’s share of the possessions, without creating too many chances.
Pulisic forced another save out of Krul in the 75th minute as he got a touch onto the end of a ball over the top of the defense from Giroud, and the visiting goalkeeper also pushed out Willian’s 89th-minute free-kick.
Chelsea turn their focus to the FA Cup, where they meet Manchester United in Sunday’s semi-final at Wembley.
Norwich complete their season in the top flight at home to Burnley this weekend and away at Manchester City next weekend.
Kamaru Usman put on a Fight Island masterclass yesterday to retain his UFC welterweight world title by grinding down a brave Jorge Masvidal in Abu Dhabi. “I’m at the top of the mountain and everyone’s looking at me,” said the 33-year-old Usman after scoring a unanimous points decision 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 on the three judges’ cards. The Nigerian-American Usman (17-1) looked the fresher fighter, with Masvidal (35-14) having taken the UFC251 headline bout at just six days’ notice when Brazil’s Gilbert Burns (19-3) tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to travel. The Las Vegas-based UFC pulled off a power-packed schedule with
MONKEYS ALSO WIN: The Rakuten Monkeys kept the Brothers from the first-half title as they dominated the Uni-President Lions, scoring four in the fourth The CTBC Brothers still need another win to clinch the first-half CPBL title, despite thrashing the hapless Fubon Guardians 17-0 yesterday, after the Rakuten Monkeys beat the Uni-President Lions 9-2. Fans of CTBC Brothers were hoping to celebrate the first-half title, with a crowd of more than 10,000 packed into the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium for their home game against the Guardians. The figure was an attendance record for this year, when baseball and most other major sports events worldwide have been played in empty venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Entering the game, CTBC had pushed their magic number down to 2, meaning
Thailand international Pitsamai Sornsai, a new arrival for Inter Taoyuan, is to lead her team against Taipei Bravo tomorrow in the 10th round of the Taiwan Mulan Football League. Sornsai, who is nicknamed Pui, has attracted interest from media and fans as the first foreigner signed to play in Taiwan’s women’s league. Inter are among six teams battling for the title this year. The addition of Sornsai is a boost for the international profile of women’s soccer in Taiwan and elevates the competition. The 31-year-old brings a wealth of experience, including from the Asian Football Confederation’s Women’s Championship, the Southeast Asian Games and
Preparing to complete a ninth Serie A campaign without winning the scudetto, AC Milan decided that returning to the pinnacle of club soccer required a new approach. Roc Nation, the entertainment agency of US rapper Jay-Z is at the center of it, linking up with Milan to scour the world for sponsors, and use concerts and other high-profile events to attract new fans. And who better to ask about how to end a title drought than the team who just won their league for the first time in 30 years? “We have been talking to Liverpool, because they’ve been through the same path